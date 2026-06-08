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See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 08, 2026
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Twitchy has done a ton of stories on Scott Pelley's dramatic exit from 60 Minutes and his absolute rage fest toward Bari Weiss. This snippet, however, really creeps into bizarre territory. Also, it's super disrespectful to his wife.

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Shaking things up at 60 Minutes is like having your wife murdered? Is he for real?

You know who can't learn to code? A murdered spouse.

If not, she should sleep with one eye open.

He's too arrogant to understand he isn't any better than any other American who works hard every single day to keep this country moving. They get emotional when they lose their jobs, too. They just don't get news coverage of their grief. Also, Pelley probably has a big fat safety net (if he's smart) and most of these people are living paycheck to paycheck. 

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Can't win them all.

He deserves an Oscar for this interview.

He really equated his wife, Jane, with his job. How disheartening for her. 

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Apparently, he is very important, but his wife ... not so much.

Pelley is a clown.

It's despicable. 

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60 MINUTES BARI WEISS FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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