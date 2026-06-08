See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder

Twitchy has done a ton of stories on Scott Pelley's dramatic exit from 60 Minutes and his absolute rage fest toward Bari Weiss. This snippet, however, really creeps into bizarre territory. Also, it's super disrespectful to his wife.

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NYTimes: I can hear how much this has hurt you.



Scott Pelley: Yes. It's like your spouse being murdered. pic.twitter.com/spqeM2Q16d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2026

Shaking things up at 60 Minutes is like having your wife murdered? Is he for real?

They can learn to code — Jodi (@APLMom) June 8, 2026

You know who can't learn to code? A murdered spouse.

What an arrogant prick. His wife should file for divorce. — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) June 8, 2026

If not, she should sleep with one eye open.

You got fired. Like an assembly worker laid off by Ford. You are immediately replaceable. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 8, 2026

He's too arrogant to understand he isn't any better than any other American who works hard every single day to keep this country moving. They get emotional when they lose their jobs, too. They just don't get news coverage of their grief. Also, Pelley probably has a big fat safety net (if he's smart) and most of these people are living paycheck to paycheck.

It really is tragic that they didn't fire Lesley Stahl at the same time. — Gordy Thomas (@gordythomas) June 8, 2026

Can't win them all.

Scott Pelley be like… pic.twitter.com/igLzz94VKe — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) June 8, 2026

He deserves an Oscar for this interview.

The sympathy has run dry for these people. They're all vultures who, if the world was just, would be in the poor house for the rest of their days. pic.twitter.com/RFpgKfW9kl — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) June 8, 2026

First of all, his spouse Jane must feel really good about that statement.



But that's not even the most outrageous thing he said. Right after that, he goes with the "it's not about me" narrative when it's clearly all about him.



What a colossal loser. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 8, 2026

He really equated his wife, Jane, with his job. How disheartening for her.

Enjoy you last 5 minutes of fame. You have the most arrogant countenance of anybody I have ever seen. Though honestly I haven’t watched 60 Minutes since the days of Andy Rooney when they did a better job of hiding their biases. — Actionable Intelligence (@fluidpop) June 8, 2026

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The insufferable narcissist meter has exploded. He is so important, isn’t he. — Robert Vedrenne (@TheVedrenne) June 8, 2026

Apparently, he is very important, but his wife ... not so much.

Oh it's about him. He says it's not and that's how you know it is, because he only lies. Great at it in his defense though. — TSL (@TLattrelle) June 8, 2026

A nepo employee was let go from 60 Minutes after being executive editor when the Harris interview aired. Same thing as my spouse being murdered. — Bobby Baltimore (@BigHealthyBobby) June 8, 2026

Pelley is a clown.

He's literally saying he wouldn't be any more upset if his wife had been murdered instead. What a cancerous ideology — Tim (@timgreen37) June 8, 2026

It's despicable.

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