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Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on Anthony’s Knife

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 08, 2026
Twitter

The defense in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial has rested its case without Anthony testifying on his own behalf. We've seen posts claiming that Anthony's defense attorney suggested that Austin Metcalf "impaled himself" on Anthony's three-and-a-half-inch blade, which he'd brought to a high school track meet for some reason.

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Jurors were shown photographs of Metcalf's stab wound to the heart, which Collin County medical examiner Dr. Elizabeth Ventura said measured two inches in length and was "gaping."

The Dallas Morning News reports that Toby Shook, one of Anthony's defense attorneys, tried to reenact the stabbing:

During cross-examination, Shook fixated on Ventura’s measurement, asking what the full 3.5-inch blade not entering Metcalf revealed about the level of force Anthony used during the stabbing.

Ventura said the autopsy could not determine Anthony’s use of force.

Shook tried to act out the stabbing for the medical examiner, stressing the fact Anthony was sitting while Metcalf stood over him. He asked about several different scenarios in which Metcalf could have suffered a wound at the angle he did.

[Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill] Wirskye implied Shook was trying to tell the jury Metcalf impaled himself on Anthony’s pocketknife.

“It’s very dangerous to make those sorts of assumptions in a courtroom, isn’t it?” Wirskye said.

“Correct,” Ventura replied.

His lawyer suggested it was possible.

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As we've reported earlier, a GiveSendGo campaign for Anthony raised more than $600,000, with which the family moved into a gated community and bought a luxury SUV. Anthony pleaded indigent and was appointed a defense attorney.

He took his shot.

Again, it was the district attorney who alleged that the defense attorney was trying to get the medical examiner to say it was possible that Metcalf somehow fell on the knife because he was standing over Anthony. "I don’t want the jury to think Austin Metcalf impaled himself on Karmelo Anthony’s knife. It’s just probable, right?" asked Wirskye, adding, "The impaling is one of hundreds or thousands of things that could happen?" and noting that the medical examiner found no defense wounds on Metcalf's body.

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The prosecution has called about 20 witnesses, all of whom say that Anthony, with his hand in his backpack, told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens.”

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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