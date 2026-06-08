Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on Anthony’s Knife

The defense in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial has rested its case without Anthony testifying on his own behalf. We've seen posts claiming that Anthony's defense attorney suggested that Austin Metcalf "impaled himself" on Anthony's three-and-a-half-inch blade, which he'd brought to a high school track meet for some reason.

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Karmelo Anthony juror left open mouthed with shock at sight of Austin Metcalf's body, as killer teen's lawyers suggest victim impaled himself on knife: Live updates https://t.co/xY2HO9MTzw — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 8, 2026

Jurors were shown photographs of Metcalf's stab wound to the heart, which Collin County medical examiner Dr. Elizabeth Ventura said measured two inches in length and was "gaping."

The Dallas Morning News reports that Toby Shook, one of Anthony's defense attorneys, tried to reenact the stabbing:

During cross-examination, Shook fixated on Ventura’s measurement, asking what the full 3.5-inch blade not entering Metcalf revealed about the level of force Anthony used during the stabbing. Ventura said the autopsy could not determine Anthony’s use of force. Shook tried to act out the stabbing for the medical examiner, stressing the fact Anthony was sitting while Metcalf stood over him. He asked about several different scenarios in which Metcalf could have suffered a wound at the angle he did. [Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill] Wirskye implied Shook was trying to tell the jury Metcalf impaled himself on Anthony’s pocketknife. “It’s very dangerous to make those sorts of assumptions in a courtroom, isn’t it?” Wirskye said. “Correct,” Ventura replied.

Did they really make that accusation? Insanity. — L is for Liberty (@lliberty603) June 8, 2026

His lawyer suggested it was possible.

He took the folding knife from Anthony’s hand and unfolded the blade as well before throwing himself upon the knife. — FlyingEyeball (@FlyyingEyeball) June 8, 2026

Brother got the worst public defender in America after being given over half a million dollars holy shit — RealAndBizarre (@RealAndBizarre) June 8, 2026

As we've reported earlier, a GiveSendGo campaign for Anthony raised more than $600,000, with which the family moved into a gated community and bought a luxury SUV. Anthony pleaded indigent and was appointed a defense attorney.

"Nicole and Ron fell on my knife" pic.twitter.com/A7HTZVy1MZ — Jason Premo • Acclaim Aerospace (@JasonPremoMFG) June 8, 2026

Sounds like the defense has no self defense argument and is basically arguing the kid committed suicide on the other kid’s knife — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) June 8, 2026

I mean credit where credit is due, it is his job to introduce any possibility of reasonable doubt. He can only work with what he’s got. Which is basically nothing. — 🇺🇸❤️A E M ❤️🇺🇸 (@AEMFrazier) June 8, 2026

He took his shot.

I mean, he doesn't have a lot of options to defend his client here. — Mistake not... (@mnmcsofgp) June 8, 2026

What. They really suggested that? I am looking it up because that is too insane to believe. — Me&Doggo (@dogsnfishing) June 8, 2026

Again, it was the district attorney who alleged that the defense attorney was trying to get the medical examiner to say it was possible that Metcalf somehow fell on the knife because he was standing over Anthony. "I don’t want the jury to think Austin Metcalf impaled himself on Karmelo Anthony’s knife. It’s just probable, right?" asked Wirskye, adding, "The impaling is one of hundreds or thousands of things that could happen?" and noting that the medical examiner found no defense wounds on Metcalf's body.

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"He stabbed himself"



THIS is where we're at now? Absolutely laughable. — William Foster Enthusiast (@Chugg1982) June 8, 2026

Imagine actually trying to claim he impaled himself on the knife while claiming Karmelo used self defense. If he had impaled himself on the knife they would have used an accidental death as their defense. His lawyer is desperate. — Planet of the crepes (@plnetofcrepes) June 8, 2026

Karmelo told the police he stabbed him. Is this lawyer trying to get off the case for incompetence? Trying to throw the case to later get a chance for an appeal because of gross incompetence? — Zee Gherkin (@ZeeGherkin) June 8, 2026

The prosecution has called about 20 witnesses, all of whom say that Anthony, with his hand in his backpack, told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens.”

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