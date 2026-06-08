Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride...
WSJ Calls Them 'Dark Years.' Reality Calls Them Graham Platner’s Entire Pathetic Adult...
End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House...
VIP
Bernie’s Last Gift to America: A Cheating Socialist With a Nazi Skull Tattoo
See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder
Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on...
Democrats Admit: Forget Border, Prices, or Crime — We’re Impeaching President Trump on...
Ex-Gawker Writer's Pathetic Knicks Fanfic: 'Boo Trump, Cheer My Commie Hero' Gets Absolute...
Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating...
Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country
Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Scott Pelley's Complaint About Bari Weiss at CBS News Makes a Point (Just...
Watch Your Back, Elevenhan Omar: Trump Admin Seeks Denaturalization for 17 Immigration Fra...
Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get...

Woman Sues to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Event, Claiming ‘Aesthetic Injury’ to Her Eyeballs

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 08, 2026
ImgFlip

President Donald Trump is being sued for everything he tries to build or renovate: the ballroom, the Reflecting Pool, the arch, and now the UFC Freedom 250 match that's set to take place on the South Lawn of the White House. Reportedly, a 69-year-old woman named Susan F. Douglas is suing to stop the event, her attorney saying in a court filing that "the erection of the Claw and other structures for UFC Freedom 250 is causing and will continue to cause Douglas aesthetic injury by diminishing the personal enjoyment, experience of beauty, and feelings of national pride she previously experienced while observing the White House." Or, you know, she could just not watch.

Advertisement

She's also claiming that she has painful arthritis in both knees, and UFC Freedom 250-related closures and access restrictions "have injured and will continue to injure Douglas by causing her to suffer physical pain."

The post continues:

… argument? The event would cause her “aesthetic injury,” meaning she doesn’t like looking at it. She also claims watching it would worsen the physical pain from her osteoarthritis.

A patriotic celebration featuring Americans enjoying themselves would allegedly cause Susan both emotional distress and physical pain. Think about that.

After spending more than 50 years working in DC, Susan shares that she now devotes her retirement to protesting the White House ballroom and construction of the triumphant arch, opposing renovations like those of reflection pool, and serving as a “safety marshal” at No Kings protests. 

Susan is also a prolific donor to the James Talarico for Senate campaign, according to FEC records. Make of that what you will.

Liberal boomers spent decades running the country into the ground, shipping jobs overseas, and opening the floodgates to third worlders. Now that they’re retired, they dedicate themselves to draining the joy out of life for all other Americans.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She lives in Alexandria, Virginia. Can she see the White House from her home?

Advertisement

Pictures of it on TV and online have injured her national pride.

Yeah, "aesthetic injury" is the stupidest lawsuit claim we've ever seen.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT VIRGINIA WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House Candidate’
Brett T.
Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on Anthony’s Knife
Brett T.
Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride Night
Brett T.
See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder
justmindy
WSJ Calls Them 'Dark Years.' Reality Calls Them Graham Platner’s Entire Pathetic Adult Existence
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement