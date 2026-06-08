Woman Sues to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Event, Claiming ‘Aesthetic Injury’ to Her Eyeballs

President Donald Trump is being sued for everything he tries to build or renovate: the ballroom, the Reflecting Pool, the arch, and now the UFC Freedom 250 match that's set to take place on the South Lawn of the White House. Reportedly, a 69-year-old woman named Susan F. Douglas is suing to stop the event, her attorney saying in a court filing that "the erection of the Claw and other structures for UFC Freedom 250 is causing and will continue to cause Douglas aesthetic injury by diminishing the personal enjoyment, experience of beauty, and feelings of national pride she previously experienced while observing the White House." Or, you know, she could just not watch.

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She's also claiming that she has painful arthritis in both knees, and UFC Freedom 250-related closures and access restrictions "have injured and will continue to injure Douglas by causing her to suffer physical pain."

You thought you hated liberal boomers? You don’t hate them nearly enough.



A 69-year-old retired bureaucrat from Alexandria, Virginia, Susan F. Douglas, is suing to stop the planned UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration.



Her… pic.twitter.com/UMIpJ9aiiK — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) June 8, 2026

The post continues:

… argument? The event would cause her “aesthetic injury,” meaning she doesn’t like looking at it. She also claims watching it would worsen the physical pain from her osteoarthritis. A patriotic celebration featuring Americans enjoying themselves would allegedly cause Susan both emotional distress and physical pain. Think about that. After spending more than 50 years working in DC, Susan shares that she now devotes her retirement to protesting the White House ballroom and construction of the triumphant arch, opposing renovations like those of reflection pool, and serving as a “safety marshal” at No Kings protests. Susan is also a prolific donor to the James Talarico for Senate campaign, according to FEC records. Make of that what you will. Liberal boomers spent decades running the country into the ground, shipping jobs overseas, and opening the floodgates to third worlders. Now that they’re retired, they dedicate themselves to draining the joy out of life for all other Americans.

She lives in Alexandria, Virginia. Can she see the White House from her home?

Who’s paying her attorney fees? Who is the attorney ? Inquiring minds would love to know — Jay (@pattypatriot17) June 8, 2026

She’s being represented by @brendan_ballou of the Soros-funded “Public Integrity Project” — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) June 8, 2026

You can’t even make up the level of stupid these old white liberal hags express on a daily basis. — Tamara Ward (@ward_tamara1) June 8, 2026

How can she obtain standing to sue on such frivolous grounds?? — Wayne Borkes (@WayneBorkes) June 8, 2026

I certainly hope this lawsuit is declared frivolous and she is forced to pay all legal fees. — Tech Transplant (@TechnoTroph) June 8, 2026

Why Alexandria, VA? She can’t see the event from there. This should be dropped immediately because it’s frivolous. — RemoWilliams ⚓️🇺🇸 (@DOJFBIisbroken) June 8, 2026

This is mental derangement on a whole different level. It won’t stop anything. — LynnBoudoir (@LynnBoudoira) June 8, 2026

If she doesn’t want to “see” something she can stay home and let those who do want to enjoy alone. Jeez! Liberals are the most intolerant narcissist a$$holes — b (@sillyrabbittn) June 8, 2026

Aesthetic injury?



Can the good people of Chicago please sue to have the Obama trash can library demolished? — MissusTruth1776 (@MissusTruth) June 8, 2026

The pride flag causes me aesthetic injury. Can I sue to have them removed from public places? — PrinceOfSnides (@snideprince) June 8, 2026

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Wait. If this can be used as an argument then why can't we use "aesthetic injury" against pride parades and other such non-American displays? — 🌟 American Gidget 🇺🇸 🌟 (@AmericanGidget) June 8, 2026

The bitch doesn't even live there. How will she see it? — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) June 8, 2026

Pictures of it on TV and online have injured her national pride.

Yeah, "aesthetic injury" is the stupidest lawsuit claim we've ever seen.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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