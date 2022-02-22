In case you all missed it, Member of Parliament Ya’ara Saks went on some crazy rant about the Freedom Convoy being an alt-right NAZI movement and claimed the phrase ‘Honk Honk’ is code for Heil Hitler.

Yeah, we made the same face.

We imagine the irony of her pointing the finger at freedom-loving truckers while voting to enact ‘Emergency Powers’ that allow her government to literally freeze the bank accounts of innocent people is lost on her.

She was so upset with the response to her ‘Honk Honk’ diatribe that she doubled down on Twitter:

For those who think that “Honk Honk”is some innocuous joke. I’ll just leave this here 🧵 https://t.co/aG0GDdzOkO — Ya'ara Saks יערה זקס (@YaaraSaks) February 22, 2022

Oh, sure. Some crazy Antifa account claiming Barack Obama follows her on Twitter is totally an expert.

Totally.

Holy chit.

That is either parody or the most ridiculous stretch I have ever heard an adult make. Perhaps you should open a dictionary and look up ‘honk’. Or do you also believe dogs are divine mystical beings because the word spelled backwards is God? Or how about the tooth fairy? — Firewall Bill (@FirewallB) February 22, 2022

When real life is beyond parody you know things are really and truly stupid.

This ain't it, sister. Honk honk. — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) February 22, 2022

OMG… and to think you’re supposed to represent people. — Tekthis (@tekthis1) February 22, 2022

Right?

If your source is 4chan, you've already lost the argument. — Drew PJ🇦🇺🚚🎶🎵 (@DrewPJ48) February 22, 2022

LMAOOOO

can't fix stupid

that's you

Honk Honk — Nope! (@86TheMandates) February 22, 2022

Who knew a member of Parliament would be so #BlueAnon? Heh.

***

