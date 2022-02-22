In case you all missed it, Member of Parliament Ya’ara Saks went on some crazy rant about the Freedom Convoy being an alt-right NAZI movement and claimed the phrase ‘Honk Honk’ is code for Heil Hitler.

Yeah, we made the same face.

We imagine the irony of her pointing the finger at freedom-loving truckers while voting to enact ‘Emergency Powers’ that allow her government to literally freeze the bank accounts of innocent people is lost on her.

She was so upset with the response to her ‘Honk Honk’ diatribe that she doubled down on Twitter:

Oh, sure. Some crazy Antifa account claiming Barack Obama follows her on Twitter is totally an expert.

Totally.

Holy chit.

When real life is beyond parody you know things are really and truly stupid.

Right?

Who knew a member of Parliament would be so #BlueAnon? Heh.

***

