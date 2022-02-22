AOC … why should schools losing students receive the same amount of money?

Hey, she’s got that super fancy degree in Economics, surely she can answer our question.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, it’s funny.

Apparently, Sandy thought this was an opportunity to trash the police instead of talking about WHY some New York schools are losing students and as a result, some of their funding.

This is not about scrutiny.

This is about how schools are funded PER PUPIL, and if they’re losing pupils the funding will go down.

Not rocket science.

Trending

Or how schools are funded.

There ya’ go!

Stop tweeting and get to work?

That’s not a response to AOC we see every day.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

School choice for the win!

Not a damn thing other than tweet about it.

***

Related:

High or just DUMB? Ben Shapiro DROPS some history on Lefties who think bringing up Trump makes Biden suck LESS with Ukraine

Yes, the headline is REAL: WaPo’s attempt to make Biden look tough against Putin while babbling about Trump (REALLY?!) FAILS spectacularly

‘Coordinated ATTACK on our rights and freedoms’: Canadian drops the HAMMER on Trudeau in thread about leaving Canada for the US

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCbudgetnyschool choiceschools

Recommended Twitchy Video