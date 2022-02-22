AOC … why should schools losing students receive the same amount of money?

Hey, she’s got that super fancy degree in Economics, surely she can answer our question.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, it’s funny.

Apparently, Sandy thought this was an opportunity to trash the police instead of talking about WHY some New York schools are losing students and as a result, some of their funding.

Imagine if defunding schools was as politically controversial as not wanting to fund robodogs and mass surveillance. Imagine if police depts had to meet even a fraction of the financial scrutiny & performance auditing that our schools do. Just wild what we’ve learned to accept. https://t.co/QRFWoGoFBY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

This is not about scrutiny.

This is about how schools are funded PER PUPIL, and if they’re losing pupils the funding will go down.

Not rocket science.

This tweet proves you know nothing about law enforcement officers — William Waring (@billwaring) February 19, 2022

Or how schools are funded.

Or, hear me out here Alex. Just raise the money yourself in a grass roots campaign that you’re alleged to be world famous for and give it to the schools. — The camopapa who laughs at your maskirovka (@camopapa0410) February 19, 2022

There ya’ go!

You represent residents of New York so do something about this. — Darlene (@hessiebates4) February 19, 2022

Stop tweeting and get to work?

That’s not a response to AOC we see every day.

Defund all the schools. Privatize them all. Suddenly you can take your tax money back and you can do school choice. All without the government. — Joey Conwell (@JosephConwell7) February 20, 2022

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

School choice for the win!

AOC crying about police funding while continuing to defend & even encourage crime. And of course she ignores the real issues and offers no solutions. — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) February 21, 2022

Holy crap, you live in a fantasy world. Police get 100X the scrutiny and 1/10 the respect. Wake the hell up, you disingenuous clown! — #FJB (@PhillyToMaine) February 19, 2022

he is a member of your party. What will you do about it? — . klondike mike (@klondikemike109) February 19, 2022

Not a damn thing other than tweet about it.

***

