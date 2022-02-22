It’s cute watching people on the Left pretend that Biden is somehow better at dealing with Putin and Russia than Trump and that makes everything happening right now less crappy or something. Seriously. ‘Hey, Biden is sucking wind but at least it’s not Trump,’ seems sorta pathetic when Biden was around the first time Russia invaded Ukraine.

Just sayin’.

One small thing to be thankful for is that DJT is not in the White House as the Ukraine crisis unfolds. He'd side with Russia. — Francis Fukuyama (@FukuyamaFrancis) February 22, 2022

These same people probably still think Biden stood up to some bad guy named Cornpop.

Ben Shapiro with the short and definitely not sweet history lesson:

The "Biden is sucking at this, but Trump!" stuff is laughable when it comes to Russia invading a country both before and after Trump. This isn't a hypothetical. It's just reality. https://t.co/DZufODWA3K — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

Right?

They want to claim things would be WORSE with the guy who kept things from being worse … while the guy in the White House was around the first time things got worse.

Or something.

How to incentivize a Russian invasion of Ukraine:

– Pull out of Afghanistan for no reason and hand it to the Taliban;

– Kill Keystone XL;

– Shift European energy production toward completely inefficient sources;

– Greenlight Nord Stream 2 and keep rejecting attempts to stop it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

That’s the reality.

Sorry, not sorry, Lefties.

The mental gymnastics these people go through to somehow pretend Biden is doing a good job is impressive, and not in a good way.

Plus, this war was continuously encouraged when Biden was Vice president and now as president. — Daniel K Hartness (@hartness_daniel) February 22, 2022

Obama’s third term.

Yup.

People like this could be on fire and tell you they’re not…. — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) February 22, 2022

Yup.

Biden could urinate on their shoes and they’d claim it’s raining.

With Biden as President ,we now have to buy oil if a conflict arises. — David Brown (@DavidBr5865) February 22, 2022

Yay.

Nappy time.

Oh, and we can’t end this piece on Biden being super scary to Putin without including a tweet that illustrates how bad at all of this the media is:

Aged about as well as Biden himself.

