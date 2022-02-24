Yeah, everything is really really really really really stupid.

Imagine the level of privilege someone must have to think Ukrainians who are actively being BOMBED by Russia should be worried about their COVID vaccination status. Just wow.

Bombs dropping … and she’s worried about people being unvaccinated. FFS.

Then she played the victim because people are telling her she’s effed in the head.

Sure, SHE’S the victim.

Oooh, with the f-bomb even.

Heh.

Boosters stopping missiles?

Let’s not give the CDC any more ideas.

Oh yes, yes they are.

Still up.

We thought for sure she’d have deleted it by now but nope.

The stupid is strong with this one.

***

