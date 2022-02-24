Yeah, everything is really really really really really stupid.

Imagine the level of privilege someone must have to think Ukrainians who are actively being BOMBED by Russia should be worried about their COVID vaccination status. Just wow.

Lot of people in Ukraine crowding together inside. Only 35% of Ukrainians have been vaccinated. Less than 2% have been boosted. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 24, 2022

Bombs dropping … and she’s worried about people being unvaccinated. FFS.

Then she played the victim because people are telling her she’s effed in the head.

Sure, SHE’S the victim.

Oooh, with the f-bomb even.

Heh.

Oh wow Dana, I am sure more Ukrainians would have gotten vaccinated if they knew boosters could stop missiles. You’re a genius 🤡 — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 24, 2022

Boosters stopping missiles?

Let’s not give the CDC any more ideas.

Covid is the very LEAST of their problems right now. They are more concerned about a rocket tearing them to pieces then a disease that 90% of them would survive anyway. — Mark (@mmontuori) February 24, 2022

This is how liberals actually think. We’re screwed. @PolitiBunny — HoosierEm (@HoosierEm) February 24, 2022

Delete your account. Covid is over. Ukraine definitely doesn't give a rip about vaccines or boosters at this point. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) February 24, 2022

For the same reason people head for the community tornado shelters when a twister is imminent, you halfbrained twit. — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@E__Strobel) February 24, 2022

Given that there is *literally* artillery and air strikes coming down and armor breaking through the lines, infectious disease is a far distant priority. But keep on with your covid fantasies I guess. — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) February 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/m7jaI7te0n — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 24, 2022

Lots of people in Ukraine crowding together inside. Only 0% of Ukrainians care about Covid vaccinations right now. Geez, what thought process, or lack thereof, is used by Branch Covidians before tweeting? — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) February 24, 2022

Nobody is this stupid. — The 2022 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) February 24, 2022

Oh yes, yes they are.

When bombs are raining down, please don’t forget to wear a mask and get at least one booster shot. Please, stay safe. — Maze (@mazemoore) February 24, 2022

you’ve really nailed the problem, truly—hope this helps ukrainians keep things in perspective right now — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 24, 2022

Still up.

We thought for sure she’d have deleted it by now but nope.

The stupid is strong with this one.

