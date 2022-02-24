Oh, if you thought that tweet nagging Ukrainians being BOMBED about crowding together since only 1/3 of them are actually vaccinated you ain’t seen NOTHING’ yet.

Danny here thinks what’s happening in Ukraine is a good thing because the country apparently needs to be ‘de-Nazi’d’.

One almost wonders if the Nazis Danny is referring to are in the room with him.

De-Nazifying Ukraine is a good thing, actually. — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) February 24, 2022

Because clearly Ukraine is known for its HUGE Nazi population.

FOR REAL?

Horrible events really and truly bring out the stupid in people.

pic.twitter.com/qJKS0cUpZg — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 24, 2022

That sums up this editor on Twitter EVERY DAMN DAY.

One day people will learn what a Nazi is. Your comment shows that today is not that day. — Kate (@kateinva) February 24, 2022

HA

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

Soooooo, you’re an idiot. Good to know. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 24, 2022

Awful human being on display. 😱 "There might be a few bad people in that country, so let's kill them all, just to be safe." I expect nothing less from Communist China, which uses that policy internally.#China #Propaganda #FakeAccounts — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | #FJB | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) February 24, 2022

Douchebag alert!!! — ⛄️❄️ JK ❄️⛄️ (@JKHokie3) February 24, 2022

Did you ask the Jewish President of Ukraine? https://t.co/IfViqTiQAR — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) February 24, 2022

Oof.

Whatever you say, Vladimir. — Eric H. (@ericinva) February 24, 2022

it would be better if we'd de-Nazify the Democrat party. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) February 24, 2022

you never go full putin-stan — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 24, 2022

Because if and when you do, you’ll get Twitchied every time.

***

Related:

NOBODY is this stupid –> Lefty DRAGGED for nagging UNVACCINATED Ukrainians literally being BOMBED about ‘crowding together inside’

‘Chilling to the bone’: Gosh, from this Putin quote about invading Ukraine, sounds like those mean phone calls Biden made did NOTHING

Check out the big BRAIN on Sandy! AOC DROPPED for trying to use NY schools while making another argument to defund the police

Recommended Twitchy Video