It’s interesting watching how Democrats react when their guy is in office and sucking wind on a global scale. And by interesting, we mean pathetic, embarrassing, and completely tone-deaf. For example, whining about people being ‘partisan’ and demanding they rally behind Brandon … sorry … Biden, after they spent four years making every damn thing a partisan issue to pander for votes and power is probably not a great idea.

Case in point:

It is more essential than ever that we rally around our President as he leads the free world in response. If your instinct is to try to turn this into a partisan political advantage or a viral tweet, step off the stage. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 24, 2022

Brian and other Democrats have the worst memories … maybe ever.

And the fact Biden is supposedly leading the free world while Putin invades Ukraine is terrifying.

Just sayin’.

No. He and his entire administration need to be removed for gross incompetence. 25th Amendment or impeachment. We cannot endure 3 more years of this. — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@E__Strobel) February 24, 2022

It has been an awful, awful, awful year and it only looks to get worse.

Somehow I suspect this only applies for you when a Democrat is in the White House. Which is strangely the only time Putin invades Ukraine. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) February 24, 2022

Funny how that works.

Putin invades during Obama years.

Putin does not invade during Trump years.

Putin now actively invading during Biden years.

Almost as if Putin waits for the weakest leader of America possible.

Yeah, it was all a PLOT, John.

We'll rally to the President precisely to the degree of the example you set under Trump. — Dusty (@dustopian) February 24, 2022

Fair.

No. He is not my President. He wished me dead because I refuse to accept the experimental vaccine. — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) February 24, 2022

I’m not rallying around used depends and empty jello pudding cups, if that’s what you’re asking. — Kyle Becker 🚚🚜🐎 (@kylenabecker) February 24, 2022

I took my oath to the Constitution not some geriatric dementia patient that can’t answer a question or remember what flavor ice cream he had. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 24, 2022

Suddenly blind allegiance to the president is required — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) February 24, 2022

A Democrat giving out this advice is hilarious. — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) February 24, 2022

This guy? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ToHHNEVIBz — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) February 24, 2022

I’m looking for a tweet from you that asks the same for the previous administration, but can’t find one so… pic.twitter.com/UG98SEPB0K — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) February 24, 2022

Yeah.

There’s a reason.

Oh, and if Brian needed a reminder of his own behavior:

Iran is vacating its nuclear agreement after pocketing the money. North Korea just had another missile launch. The trade war is hurting American farmers. Debt and deficits at an all time high. Our international reputation is at an all time low. The President has failed. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 8, 2019

Yeah, rally THIS, Bri.

***

