The Hill does understand Democrats have the White House, Senate, and House, right?

Not entirely sure how TF this could be a defining moment for the Republican Party …

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a defining moment for the Republican Party" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/K97cOfs3gH pic.twitter.com/tODIGNJRhv — The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2022

Alrighty.

From The Hill:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating a defining moment for democracies around the world, and for the Republican Party here in the United States. The Democrats’ path is clear: support the response of Democratic President Joe Biden. But for Republicans, who lack a single leader in Washington, it’s more complicated. Will the Republican Party stand for the same principles that provided the philosophical bedrock for America’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Cold War— or will we wander in dazed confusion and small debates over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin is really a bad guy after all?

Holy Hell that’s dumb.

Like dumb things would walk by this article, take one look and say, ‘Damn, that’s dumb.’ Do they really think Republicans believe Putin is a good guy? Wow.

Who is the president ?

81 million votes.

The greatest foreign policy president ever. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) February 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lead Editor: Write about how Republicans are the problem for Ukraine.

Writer: Uhhhh But they haven’t been in power for….

Lead Editor: WRITE IT ANYWAY!!! — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) February 24, 2022

FIND A WAY TO SPIN IT, OUR READERS WILL BELIEVE IT!

This would be the second time Putin invaded Ukraine with Biden in a position of "power". The Spinning Hill has spoken. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 24, 2022

But you know, it’s a Republican thing.

Enough of these garbage takes today. Maybe we should focus on the coming genocide in Ukraine? — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) February 24, 2022

Toe-to-toe.

Right.

What’s he gonna do? Make another mean phone call?

You misspelled Democratic — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) February 24, 2022

What a stupid headline. And I’m not even a Republican. — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) February 24, 2022

That’s when you know it’s bad.

Democrats control the Presidency, the House, the Senate, and the Media. Both invasions of Ukraine have been under Democrat Administrations. Democrats, “Republicans did this.” pic.twitter.com/JDaRPAL5MQ — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) February 24, 2022

Good lord. This was done on Biden’s watch. He bears responsibility and can be criticized for his ineptitude. Stop with the we can’t question the President at this time BS. We know full well what you would say if Trump was in office — RW (@rwlawoffice) February 24, 2022

This tweet is rated 4 Patricks pic.twitter.com/S4Z40b29J6 — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) February 24, 2022

Democrats and that racist filibuster.

Lol who's in power right now? — The changeless changer (@Appollion) February 24, 2022

Yes.

Yes, they are.

***

Related:

MEEP! MSNBC host claims Ukrainians need ‘knee pads’ so they can fire a gun and the Kamala Harris jokes write THEMSELVES

‘How ’bout NO?’ Brian Schatz BRUTALLY reminded how he and other Dems treated Trump after DEMANDING everyone rally behind Biden

Blue-check whose BIGGEST accomplishment was Trump blocking her TRIPS over old tweet ‘thanking’ Biden for not starting a World War

Recommended Twitchy Video