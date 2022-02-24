The Hill does understand Democrats have the White House, Senate, and House, right?

Not entirely sure how TF this could be a defining moment for the Republican Party …

Alrighty.

From The Hill:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating a defining moment for democracies around the world, and for the Republican Party here in the United States.

The Democrats’ path is clear: support the response of Democratic President Joe Biden. But for Republicans, who lack a single leader in Washington, it’s more complicated.

Will the Republican Party stand for the same principles that provided the philosophical bedrock for America’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Cold War— or will we wander in dazed confusion and small debates over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin is really a bad guy after all?

Holy Hell that’s dumb.

Like dumb things would walk by this article, take one look and say, ‘Damn, that’s dumb.’ Do they really think Republicans believe Putin is a good guy? Wow.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

FIND A WAY TO SPIN IT, OUR READERS WILL BELIEVE IT!

But you know, it’s a Republican thing.

Toe-to-toe.

Right.

What’s he gonna do? Make another mean phone call?

That’s when you know it’s bad.

Democrats and that racist filibuster.

Yes.

Yes, they are.

