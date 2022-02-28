White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview on Sunday morning that President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce America’s dependence on foreign oil will be through green energy and not new oil and gas drilling:

Jen Psaki says Biden wants to reduce our dependence on foreign oil by using green energy, not by expanding U.S. energy production pic.twitter.com/NqCKmzkCBN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2022

Have they learned nothing from Germany and other European nations over the past decade?

The Biden administration has learned nothing these days? Or is its intention to further weaken the United States so that China and Russia can take over the world without any problems? https://t.co/NdLR0kB0jp — Emmanuel Rincón 🇺🇦 (@EmmaRincon) February 27, 2022

It’s “painfully stupid”:

And we’re still waiting for sanctions on Russia’s energy sector:

This is one of the most important soundbites of this entire Ukraine crisis. Putin has Kiev surrounded but the Biden administration won't use their most effective sanctions tool because they care more about appeasing the woke left than Ukrainian lives and American wallets. https://t.co/GchL4Gumup — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 28, 2022

It’s *literally* their plan:

The Biden Administration would rather Americans pay $4, $5, or $6 a gallon for gas than increase American energy production. https://t.co/f4xTP1pHWb — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 28, 2022

Well, we’ll see about this come November:

These people are not going to stop. They want so-called "green energy" because the government will control all aspects of it. Whether directly as a "public" utility or indirectly through the grants/licenses process. https://t.co/chEWO90NAd — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 27, 2022

