Took us about two years, but we’re finally at a point where it’s safe to relax and end mask mandates. We just had to wait until the data gave us the green light.

And, as Frank J. Fleming points out, this graph is as green a green light as we can possibly get:

The numbers don’t lie!

Or at least the political science:

Dems can pivot as much as they want. But they’ll never be able to outrun what they’ve done to this country.

