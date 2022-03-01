Took us about two years, but we’re finally at a point where it’s safe to relax and end mask mandates. We just had to wait until the data gave us the green light.

And, as Frank J. Fleming points out, this graph is as green a green light as we can possibly get:

If you look at the graph of COVID deaths, you can see why now is the time to end mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/NDzZIBr4KZ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 1, 2022

The numbers don’t lie!

Following the science https://t.co/J5uIhwLlM6 — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) March 1, 2022

Or at least the political science:

New: Democrats turn against mask mandates as Covid landscape and voter attitudes shift Gallego: “We’ve beaten Covid. Time to take off the masks.“ DCCC chair: “I don’t believe in hiding under the bed.” Driven by a mix of science and… political science.https://t.co/K6mFBMMUbB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 1, 2022

Mask rules are easing or ending in all states. They just lifted in DC. The Capitol and White House ditched them. The 💉 has proven effective at stopping severe illness/death. Biden’s polling firm urging Dems to de-emphasize restrictions, declare victory.https://t.co/K6mFBMMUbB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 1, 2022

In a recent memo, Biden's polling firm had some advice for Democrats: Declare victory against Covid and stop talking about restrictions or you'll lose the election. https://t.co/K6mFBMMUbB pic.twitter.com/PhaL1UKxch — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 1, 2022

Schumer now: "Covid cases are significantly dropping. Communities are re-opening. Mask mandates are reversing. And over 215 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated. The road has not been easy. And certainly the work is not yet done." From there he pivots to inflation. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 1, 2022

Dems can pivot as much as they want. But they’ll never be able to outrun what they’ve done to this country.

They are going to lose it anyway. People see right through all of this. https://t.co/q8ClTOb39l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2022

