CNN and MSNBC are reportedly fighting over who gets to hire Jen Psaki after she steps down as Joe Biden’s press secretary. Only time will tell, but whichever network at which Psaki lands, she’ll be where she belongs.

Because she is not a serious person who should be taken seriously:

Welp, you heard her!

And, like us, you’re probably wondering how the hell someone this incompetent, this bad at their job, failed all the way up to a cushy job in the White House.

Trending

What Jen Psaki said literally makes no sense. How would doing something like reopening the Keystone XL pipeline not address the issue of high gas prices or our dependence on foreign oil?

We have to assume it’s the latter.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: energy dependenceenergy independenceenergy pricesgas pricesgreen energyJen PsakiKeystone XL

Recommended Twitchy Video