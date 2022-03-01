CNN and MSNBC are reportedly fighting over who gets to hire Jen Psaki after she steps down as Joe Biden’s press secretary. Only time will tell, but whichever network at which Psaki lands, she’ll be where she belongs.

Because she is not a serious person who should be taken seriously:

WATCH: @PressSec says policies that promote American energy independence are “not policies that would address the issue” of foreign energy dependence “at all” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S3RAgixaA4 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 1, 2022

Welp, you heard her!

And, like us, you’re probably wondering how the hell someone this incompetent, this bad at their job, failed all the way up to a cushy job in the White House.

What Jen Psaki said literally makes no sense. How would doing something like reopening the Keystone XL pipeline not address the issue of high gas prices or our dependence on foreign oil?

The US becoming energy independent wouldn’t solve the problem at all?? pic.twitter.com/I7mtpRFwOr — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 1, 2022

If you just keep saying it, it's true. It doesn't matter if it is complete bull. — Nate (@natedawg338) March 1, 2022

Do you think she feels a wave of shame when she says something like this? Or has she become immune to it — nolan pine (@nthnbtnt) March 1, 2022

We have to assume it’s the latter.

Recommended Twitchy Video