School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has spotted American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in the midst of another bout with self-unawareness. Does Weingarten really think people don’t see through this “concern” about what’s happened to many school kids?

Randi Weingarten: "You have all of the pandemic stress and strain, particularly that kids are coming in with greater needs because of two years of disruption." pic.twitter.com/4RNsjDeWhb — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 10, 2022

Randi Weingarten: "And then you have all of the politics, the culture wars, the shaming and blaming" Randi's own poll found that Democrats are "more responsible for politicizing education (and making education too much a part of the culture war)" than Republicans pic.twitter.com/21rCxW883Y — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 10, 2022

Kids have “greater needs because of two years of disruption”?

Gee I wonder why — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 10, 2022

It’s a total mystery, right?

@rweingarten is literally admitting what we've all known but somehow trying to make this someone else's fault? This would be hilarious if it weren't so damn scary. https://t.co/LJKkZKtKz1 — Wow. 1984 is real again. (@JennyCl63339184) August 10, 2022

Weingarten is truly a meme come to life:

Bingo!

