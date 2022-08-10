School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has spotted American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in the midst of another bout with self-unawareness. Does Weingarten really think people don’t see through this “concern” about what’s happened to many school kids?

Kids have “greater needs because of two years of disruption”?

It’s a total mystery, right?

Weingarten is truly a meme come to life:

Bingo!

