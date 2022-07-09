The Washington Post editorial board published an article obviously intended to sound another Covid alarm, and AFT President Randi Weingarten was all over it:

Well, there it is! She couldn’t be more predictable.

It’s got something to do with the November elections as well.

Trending

The WaPo editorial makes it clear the media will be helping push that as well.

It certainly looks like they’re going to try.

Weingarten obviously has no intention of giving it up.

The ratio is impressive indeed:

And, as always, it’s quite deserved.

***

Related:

‘YOU DID THIS’: New video of Randi Weingarten takes gaslighting to the extreme

Ad Randi Weingarten and AFT are reportedly placing in major newspapers is a sick slap in the faces of parents who actually give a damn about kids

Blue-Check ‘Wife, Mom, Marine Veteran’ SLAMS Randi Weingarten and NPR over this ‘disgusting survey’ on schools and Covid

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawCOVID-19Randi Weingartenteachers unions