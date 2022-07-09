The Washington Post editorial board published an article obviously intended to sound another Covid alarm, and AFT President Randi Weingarten was all over it:

The arrival of subvariant BA.5 should be a reminder that Covid isn’t over. https://t.co/2AZQjqLpDG — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 8, 2022

Well, there it is! She couldn’t be more predictable.

The bat signal has gone out. Democrats are going to force mask kids and close schools again starting this Fall in areas they control (NOT FLORIDA) https://t.co/rCnwEx8Ys1 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 9, 2022

It’s got something to do with the November elections as well.

The first midterm subvariant has arrived, and seemingly right on schedule. Fancy that. 🙄 https://t.co/nphstvDiyl — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 9, 2022

They’re preparing for November, mid-term, 2022..

Gotta have reason for those mail in ballots.. https://t.co/LZd8AG84HE — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 9, 2022

The WaPo editorial makes it clear the media will be helping push that as well.

The teachers union is going to shut down schools again. https://t.co/Ad4p8b7Jzi — Running Rebel (@runningrebe1) July 9, 2022

It certainly looks like they’re going to try.

Weingarten obviously has no intention of giving it up.

Covid is just like global warming; if government doesn't take drastic measures to control our lives, it's going to kill us all next Tuesday. https://t.co/tXMuO27KCF pic.twitter.com/d0lk0oniky — 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟏 (@park_traffic) July 9, 2022

Everything is fine. Biden shut down the virus. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2022

Get your children out of public schools ASAP. https://t.co/j3u095DHx7 — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) July 9, 2022

The ratio is impressive indeed:

This is a hell of a ratio. https://t.co/eh78J2Q2dW — bugman opposer (@BugmanOpposer) July 9, 2022

And, as always, it’s quite deserved.

***

