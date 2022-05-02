As another school year draws to a close, make sure that you don’t forget perhaps the most important lesson we’ve all learned: American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is a terrible person with nothing even remotely resembling a conscience.

School choice advocate and American Federation for Children National Director of Research Corey DeAngelis reports that Weingarten and AFT will be running this “Teacher Appreciation Week” ad in 16 major newspapers tomorrow:

Randi Weingarten's union is placing this ad in 16 major newspapers tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GUZfb9hFth — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 2, 2022

“Despite political interference.” That’s what they’re calling opposition to the teachers’ unions’ disastrous policies that have wreaked long-term havoc on public school children all over the country. “Political interference.”

Randi Weingarten's union is still attempting to gaslight parents about their role in keeping schools closed for so long. Don't fall for it. pic.twitter.com/0gYdyRjzPF — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 2, 2022

It takes some serious chutzpah to just keep lying to parents about what teachers’ unions like AFT have done to kids, to just effectively tell parents that tyrants like Randi Weingarten know what’s best for kids and then pretend that you’ve always been working on behalf of families.

Randi Weingarten wants you to forget that K-12 schools received $190 billion in "relief" since March 2020. K-12 public schools were already spending around $16k per student in 2019 – before the bailouts. pic.twitter.com/kanf5DYbsU — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 2, 2022

parents wanting a say in their children's education = "political interference" pic.twitter.com/FhfUDak0fO — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 2, 2022

Randi Weingarten and AFT’s ad isn’t just a steaming load of BS; it’s an outright slap in the faces of every parent who has fought on behalf of their children.

“Despite political interference” = “despite parent wishes and input” https://t.co/ohdMux5Crg — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 2, 2022

Parents having questions and documenting concerns = "political interference" in RandiWorld. Does she not realize how many teachers are whistleblowers about what is happening in their schools, in part because of what the AFT is pushing? https://t.co/dz26KPfl2O — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) May 2, 2022

We’ve been watching AFT and all the teachers’ unions, Randi. We know what you did, and we know what you’re trying to do now.

The teachers' unions pushed masking and vaccines for children who were largely immune to serious COVID symptoms. They tried to keep the schools closed for as long as possible. They sacrificed academics in favor of militant leftist activism, while constantly asking for more money. https://t.co/g8TrBicFAT — Winter Man (@_winter_man_) May 2, 2022

We’re not sure what Randi Weingarten and AFT would know about putting either heart or soul into educating our nation’s students, considering that they themselves are both heartless and soulless.

