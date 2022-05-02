As another school year draws to a close, make sure that you don’t forget perhaps the most important lesson we’ve all learned: American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is a terrible person with nothing even remotely resembling a conscience.

School choice advocate and American Federation for Children National Director of Research Corey DeAngelis reports that Weingarten and AFT will be running this “Teacher Appreciation Week” ad in 16 major newspapers tomorrow:

“Despite political interference.” That’s what they’re calling opposition to the teachers’ unions’ disastrous policies that have wreaked long-term havoc on public school children all over the country. “Political interference.”

It takes some serious chutzpah to just keep lying to parents about what teachers’ unions like AFT have done to kids, to just effectively tell parents that tyrants like Randi Weingarten know what’s best for kids and then pretend that you’ve always been working on behalf of families.

Randi Weingarten and AFT’s ad isn’t just a steaming load of BS; it’s an outright slap in the faces of every parent who has fought on behalf of their children.

We’ve been watching AFT and all the teachers’ unions, Randi. We know what you did, and we know what you’re trying to do now.

We’re not sure what Randi Weingarten and AFT would know about putting either heart or soul into educating our nation’s students, considering that they themselves are both heartless and soulless.

