In a sane world, this tweet wouldn’t be seen as anything more than a senator talking about his or her efforts to make sure dangerous criminals aren’t on the streets. Then again, in a sane world, George Soros wouldn’t have the ability to fund and back so many prosecutors who refuse to put dangerous criminals in jail in the first place, so this is a moot point.

Marco Rubio was on POINT.

The democrats just blocked my effort to try & force Soros backed prosecutors to put dangerous criminals in jail pic.twitter.com/alt5DZmiSS — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 7, 2022

And Randi Weingarten called him anti-Semitic for it.

No, we’re not kidding.

This woman really is just a boil on the butt of humanity.

THIS Is how anti semitism takes root and spreads. What is a “Soros” backed prosecutor? Soros is a Hungarian Jew who survived the Holocaust.. Orban the authoritarian leader of Hungary demonizes Soros all the time in Orban’s culture war to suppress freedom & democracy. https://t.co/UQGDqnKwtA — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) August 7, 2022

We don’t know why Randi Boom Bandy thinks it’s a better idea to shut down replies when everyone just quote-tweets her anyway, which means more people see her tweet getting dragged than they would have if she had just left replies open, but hey, it just means more Twitchy fodder for us so we ain’t complainin’.

As you can imagine, this did not go well for her:

She turned off comments because she knows she’s being intentionally obtuse and a liar. https://t.co/IR1nW8Q19p — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 8, 2022

She’s also a coward, just sayin’.

This is grotesque, Randi. Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America–in part because lefty Jews like yourself keep flinging these absurd accusations at conservatives like Rubio. And no, Orban isn't an anti-Semite either. You have no idea what you're talking about. https://t.co/x8DFSE0Khc — Yoram Hazony (@yhazony) August 8, 2022

Remember when Randi fought to keep classrooms shut for two years and then tried to lie and pretend she fought to keep them open? Good times.

Randi, I know you're dumb but Soros himself wrote an op-ed in the WSJ about why he's doing this. You thinking this is anti-Semitic is a testament to just how clueless you are and why you should resign. https://t.co/Xyy3ykzxlT https://t.co/mb7LQjymgM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 8, 2022

Look at them trying to make Soros "off limit" by claiming any criticism of him is antisemitism.

Your shame game doesn't work. Soros is a traitor, and his money is fueling the takeover of the U.S. by freedom hating, big government socialists. https://t.co/bTPEYSCW2v — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 8, 2022

Playing the anti Semitism card isn’t going to work. Soros is not a believing Jew by any means and taking issue with a powerful donor who uses his money to spread chaos and undermining law and order is not Anti Semitic. This absurd even by your standards. https://t.co/QpDsUmLQlb — Seth (@conservative013) August 8, 2022

Absurd even by Randi’s standards … ouch.

"What is a “Soros” backed prosecutor?"

Even you can't be this dense He backed the campaigns of dozens of hardcore Leftists for DA and similar positions None of this opposition has a single thing to do with Jewishness

But you know that

You're just a lying Leftist yourself https://t.co/dMqKBmo99j — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 8, 2022

Yes, yes she can be this dense.

To be fair, Randi isn’t the only yahoo doing this:

New Dem talking points is to claim that any disagreement with a neoleftist dirtbag is “antisemitic” if the neoleftist is of Jewish heritage. Don’t let them stir up antisemitism by pretending that all Jews are neoleftists. These people actually *cause* antisemitism by doing so. pic.twitter.com/0r7FUWMQKu — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 7, 2022

Sort of like how anyone who criticized Obama was magically a racist.

Looks like new talking points went out …

***

Related:

‘I’m gay, now I want 6 kids’! Blue-check wants to make it ‘socially unacceptable’ for anyone to have more than 2 children, pisses EVERYONE off

Face it, this is NOT about the rich paying their fair share: Dems PROTECT those making $400k or more from being targeted by 87,000 new IRS agents

THIS! Carol Roth owns Paul Krugman (we know, it doesn’t take much) for claiming Biden has added more jobs than Trump in one PERFECT tweet