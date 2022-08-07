Paul Krugman has to know we’re all just laughing at him at this point, right? Like he has MAYBE a couple of dozen people (likely the few who still think Biden is doing a good job) who actually take him seriously and think he knows what he’s talking about.

We are still not up to pre-pandemic levels with employment, so no, Biden doesn’t get to count people going back to work as ‘jobs created.’ Once he’s past where we were before the government locked us down, shut down our schools, destroyed small businesses, and tried to force employees to get vaccinated THEN they can start claiming they’ve added jobs.

This freakin’ guy.

Another point I haven't seen made: more jobs added under Biden so far than in the first 37 months of the Trump administration — ie before the pandemic plunge pic.twitter.com/4FuLJ3iHk3 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 6, 2022

Paul Krugman … gets it WRONG again!

What? HA HA HA HA HA

Carol Roth with the simple TKO.

This guy has to be trolling at this point, right? https://t.co/3TdTdMo7Yu — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 7, 2022

That’s all we can figure.

Seriously.

Then again, this is the same guy who said the Internet would be a passing fad …

Some people just see what they want to see & will make up charts & graphs to show it. So-called scientists do this a lot these days too. — Jennifer Harris (@livinbythelake) August 7, 2022

BUT SCIENCE! TRUST THE SCIENCE!

Has he ever gotten anything correct? — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) August 7, 2022

Nope.

Pretty sure he knows rent control doesn’t work. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 7, 2022

Ok, fine, Carol is nicer than we are. He might have gotten that right.

He and @RBReich are tag-team leftist "economist" trolls. There is no other explanation. — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) August 7, 2022

Dumb and dumber.

Another example of the #KrugmanEffect – extreme partisanship makes one extremely stupid. — Robert J Jacobsen (@RobertJJacobsen) August 7, 2022

That’s an insult to actual trolls. 🤣 — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) August 7, 2022

At least he’s getting paid to shill. So many people do it for free. — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) August 7, 2022

Good point. Let’s hear it for capitalism!

***

