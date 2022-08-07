Democrat Rep. Val Demmings is really really really trying to push people to believe the Inflation Reduction Act her party is likely about to force on all Americans into is a good thing. Granted, as a Democrat, she sees raising taxes on everyone making $30K or more as a good thing, but the rest of us know this entire bill (which is basically the Green New Deal with a new name) sucks donkey.

It’s cute though that she thinks we’re going to believe military leaders are saying this bill will magically protect us from climate-related threats.

50 top generals, admirals, and military leaders say that the Inflation Reduction Act will protect our national security and military readiness from climate-related threats. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 6, 2022

The same military that cares more about pronouns than security now? Really?

“Climate related threats” Literally the South Park episode. My sides pic.twitter.com/AlIPnY0Yw0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 7, 2022

Run for your liiiiiiiiiives.

Name them — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 7, 2022

That one guy … oh, and another guy

Oh, and that other guy … yeah, totally.

This didn’t go over well, like at all.

50 top generals, admirals, and mitary leaders also passed Obama's loyalty test before being promoted on and slotted to assume their current positions. They are no more credible now vs. when they disregarded their oath back then. https://t.co/dJGAPk79h0 — G (@justthatG_uy) August 7, 2022

Awww yes, Obama’s military.

Define "climate related threats" vis a vis the military.

Pentagon controls the weather? — Todd Fox ✌🏽🦊🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@toddfoxauthor) August 7, 2022

Duh … they totally do.

Heh.

Remember when 50 top intelligence officials said that Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation? We do. We also have seen way too much content involving drugs, Russian hookers, and bad behavior. Excuse of if we’re skeptical.https://t.co/VQW3XnEpN6 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 7, 2022

We do we do!

What a ridiculous statement. — Janice (@jannyfayray) August 7, 2022

Ridiculous is putting it nicely.

Yet the law of supply and demand disagrees, so I think I'll just go with that — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2022

Us too.

Yeah, we’ll go with that.

***

