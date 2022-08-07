Maybe Rep. Adam Schiff missed it, but there are bunches and bunches of people basically calling him an a-hole on his tweet bragging about all of the things his party ‘has passed.’ We get it, he knows the midterms are coming up and they need to pretend everything they’ve done is GOOD for the country, but if that were the case, we wouldn’t be in a recession.

Thanks, Democrats.

Ok, they’re not technically calling him an ‘a-hole’ (luckily, most Conserva-Tweeps are more creative than that), but ain’t nobody cheering for ol’ Schiff-For-Brains or his list of supposed accomplishments.

Like, not at all.

Democrats have passed: An anti-inflation bill

A $1.9 trillion rescue deal

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

And gun reforms Now we're gearing up to secure: Lower prescription drug costs

Billions in climate investments

ACA subsidies

And ensuring corporations pay a fair share — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 6, 2022

Billions in climate investments = billions to their super-rich pals in Green Energy.

ACA subsidies … HA HA HA HA HA

And THERE IT IS, pretending corporations will foot the bill. C’mon, how can anyone fall or this crap?

Tom has adopted a pro-weight loss diet: $200K for nachos

$300K for ice cream

$1,000,000 for all-I-can-eat waffle fries — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2022

This analogy works.

Translation: We know you're enjoying the $5000 Bidenflation tax–so we're trying to up that to $10,000. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 6, 2022

Translation: When Americans need a third job to cover how expensive everything is these same a*sholes will claim unemployment went down again.

So you passed pro-inflation bills then to fix it you're passing even more inflation inducing bills? Bold strategy, cotton. pic.twitter.com/NrYtuEeWOt — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) August 6, 2022

Accurate.

So you've spent 3.2 trillion in 2 years, not really something to brag about. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 7, 2022

Not at all.

Adam thinks American people are too stupid to understand economics. — Jodi 🇺🇸 (@APLMom) August 7, 2022

He knows his supporters ARE.

You guys are trying to do everything possible to put inflation out of control before you have your butts handed to you. — Legoshi (@rubikees) August 7, 2022

Since democrats took power, you have increased inflation from 1.9% to 9.1%. This is equivalent to a 7.2% tax hike on working Americans. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) August 7, 2022

And all the American people have to show for it is 9.1% inflation — Jen (@JenStroup) August 7, 2022

Translated:

Dens have passed

An inflation accelerating bill raising taxes in a recession

A "pay our corporate cronies" bill that we can't afford

Another "pay our corporate cronies" bill our grandkids can't afford

Unconstitutional gun laws More "pay our corporate cronie" bills — Choominati – I Identify as Taco (@formeret) August 7, 2022

That. ^

