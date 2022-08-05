Boy howdy, Liz Cheney is doing herself NO favors with the latest stunts her campaign has pulled. From pretending Kevin Costner is a real rancher who isn’t a raging Democrat (who actually lives in Colorado), to calling Levin an unprincipled conservative, to parading her elderly, aging father all over social media … it has not been pretty.

And now she’s trying to get Americans to ‘stay tuned’ for more J6 hearings like they’re not a real investigation, but entertainment.

Oh, and they won’t have more of them until RIGHT before the midterms.

She was almost accidentally honest about this circus she’s running.

Almost.

Liz Cheney is making the same claim that there is “much more” undisclosed evidence but says that the Committee will not release the evidence (including possible criminal referrals) until the Fall — just before the midterm elections… https://t.co/uG1bierTLE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 5, 2022

From Jonathan Turley:

At the same time, Cheney and the Committee Chair have repeatedly stressed that voters cannot allow Trump to return to power and made repeated references to the upcoming election. The lack of any balance in the scope of examinations or presentation of evidence only magnifies the appearance of an investigation tailored political rather than investigative priorities. So now Cheney is saying “stay tuned” once again like a sequel that never quite ends. Of course, the members know that their control will end if the midterms result (as expected) in the GOP retaking the House. The Republicans have stated an intention to conduct their own investigation into why the House was unprepared for the riot despite failings of possible violence. The Jan. 6 committee has made a case against Trump personally and politically. It has not done so criminally. Timing further releases to coincide with the election will do little in establishing an interest in building a criminal rather than a political case.

Because it’s ALL political.

…So now Cheney is saying “stay tuned” once again like a sequel that never quite ends. The lack of any balance in the scope of examinations or presentation of evidence only magnifies the appearance of an investigation tailored political rather than investigative priorities… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 5, 2022

…Timing further releases to coincide with the election will do little in establishing an interest in building a criminal rather than a political case. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 5, 2022

Adam Schiff for Brains is probably super proud.

She has a bad case of the Schiffs. — BunnyToes (@DrBunnyMD) August 5, 2022

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, we wish we’d have thought of that.

Cheney's a vindictive, spiteful politician. She learned well from her dad. She'll release "findings" before midterms so it can negatively impact the R party that she claims to be saving. What she doesn't realize is that many who would support DeSantis will back Trump to spite DC. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 5, 2022

Basically.

Liz's revenge for being tossed out of congress by the voters. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 5, 2022

Yup.

To date, the J6 committee hasn't presented a single piece of evidence of criminal wrongdoing by President Trump or any GOP elected official. If they had anything, we'd know about it already. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 5, 2022

So why would they start now?

***

Related:

Blue-check Harvard instructor brags about spam-reporting James Lindsay into suspension for calling out adults who are literally sexualizing children

Scientist who tried to fit a whole orange in his mouth reminds everyone how (not) seriously to take the phrase ‘some scientists think’ in HILARIOUS thread

HOW many ways has Pete Buttigieg failed especially with air travel?! Let this former airline operations mgr.’s BRUTAL thread count the many ways