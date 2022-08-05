Almost like Pete Buttigieg sucks at his job.

Oh, who are we kidding … it’s not ‘almost’ like that.

He does suck at his job.

And considering this editor just flew with her family this past week this thread especially hits home.

What a disaster the ‘friendly skies’ really are:

Did you catch @SecretaryPete on cable news today talking about a new rule on flight refunds? I’m a former airline operations manager & an FAA licensed dispatcher. I’ve spent 37 years working in and around the industry. Here’s what you need to know. 🧵 — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

Check this out.

2/ This summer has been one of the worst times to fly — ever. More flights were canceled in the first 6 months of 2022 than in all of 2021. I’ve never seen anything like it.https://t.co/IpYRwhftxj — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

More flights were canceled in the first six months of 22 than all of 21.

Wow.

Again, this editor just witnessed firsthand what a disaster air travel has become under Biden and especially under Pete ‘Let Them Drive a TESLA’ Buttigieg.

3/ We all know it’s not a one-off problem. As airlines have consolidated, fares have gone up, service has gone down, and routes have been slashed. Consumer advocates like me have pleaded with the @USDOT — over multiple administrations — to stand up to the airlines. — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

This this this.

4/ Making sure you get a refund when your flight is canceled is a LONG OVERDUE part of that. So, we were excited to see the @USDOT's new rule. https://t.co/lB1dwis9af — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

The fact we need legislation to make sure people get refunded when their flights are canceled says SO MUCH and ain’t none of it any good.

5/ There’s good news — like defining what a “significant delay” is — and there’s bad news. This rule won’t take effect for 2 to 3 years…at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/bVGct3lJBJ — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

Two to three YEARS.

6/ And airlines already owe consumers $10 billion from the past few years — but the mandatory cash refund rule does not work retroactively. — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

*sigh*

So basically this editor should just be glad her whole family made it home.

7/ However — @SecretaryPete could get money back to people TODAY. He should fine the airlines for excessive cancellations (after taking $50B+ in bailout funds!) OR for refusing to give consumers back the $10B+. But he hasn't. pic.twitter.com/5fd1gkXhdu — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

Of course, he hasn’t.

He’s been too busy being on leave with his new babies and stuff.

8/ Meanwhile, @SecretaryPete has been on TV saying that he imposed the largest fine ever against an airline. But that fine was last November, was slashed from $25M to $2M, & wasn’t even against a US airline. It was @AirCanada. — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

Sort of like the Biden administration bragging about gas prices being under $4 when they were under $2 when Biden took office.

Yay.

9/ @SecretaryPete has yet to impose so much as a $1 fine against any U.S. airline for unpaid refunds or excessive flight cancellations. The truth is the airlines won’t change their behavior anytime soon unless @USDOT gets more forceful. — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

In other words, Buttigieg hasn’t done jack or squat.

10/10 So yes, the new rule is a promising start. But @SecretaryPete can act now. Passengers deserve it. pic.twitter.com/ar6KDIfouG — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022

Amen.

So you’re saying the dude who took the last year off for paternity leave during an economic crisis isn’t actually doing anything? I’m shocked. — Itsameila (@psychotronna) August 4, 2022

Gosh, we feel shocked too.

***

