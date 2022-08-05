Almost like Pete Buttigieg sucks at his job.
Oh, who are we kidding … it’s not ‘almost’ like that.
He does suck at his job.
And considering this editor just flew with her family this past week this thread especially hits home.
What a disaster the ‘friendly skies’ really are:
Did you catch @SecretaryPete on cable news today talking about a new rule on flight refunds?
I’m a former airline operations manager & an FAA licensed dispatcher. I’ve spent 37 years working in and around the industry. Here’s what you need to know. 🧵
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
Check this out.
2/ This summer has been one of the worst times to fly — ever. More flights were canceled in the first 6 months of 2022 than in all of 2021.
I’ve never seen anything like it.https://t.co/IpYRwhftxj
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
More flights were canceled in the first six months of 22 than all of 21.
Wow.
Again, this editor just witnessed firsthand what a disaster air travel has become under Biden and especially under Pete ‘Let Them Drive a TESLA’ Buttigieg.
3/ We all know it’s not a one-off problem. As airlines have consolidated, fares have gone up, service has gone down, and routes have been slashed.
Consumer advocates like me have pleaded with the @USDOT — over multiple administrations — to stand up to the airlines.
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
This this this.
4/ Making sure you get a refund when your flight is canceled is a LONG OVERDUE part of that. So, we were excited to see the @USDOT's new rule. https://t.co/lB1dwis9af
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
The fact we need legislation to make sure people get refunded when their flights are canceled says SO MUCH and ain’t none of it any good.
5/ There’s good news — like defining what a “significant delay” is — and there’s bad news.
This rule won’t take effect for 2 to 3 years…at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/bVGct3lJBJ
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
Two to three YEARS.
6/ And airlines already owe consumers $10 billion from the past few years — but the mandatory cash refund rule does not work retroactively.
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
*sigh*
So basically this editor should just be glad her whole family made it home.
7/ However — @SecretaryPete could get money back to people TODAY.
He should fine the airlines for excessive cancellations (after taking $50B+ in bailout funds!) OR for refusing to give consumers back the $10B+.
But he hasn't. pic.twitter.com/5fd1gkXhdu
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
Of course, he hasn’t.
He’s been too busy being on leave with his new babies and stuff.
8/ Meanwhile, @SecretaryPete has been on TV saying that he imposed the largest fine ever against an airline.
But that fine was last November, was slashed from $25M to $2M, & wasn’t even against a US airline. It was @AirCanada.
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
Sort of like the Biden administration bragging about gas prices being under $4 when they were under $2 when Biden took office.
Yay.
9/ @SecretaryPete has yet to impose so much as a $1 fine against any U.S. airline for unpaid refunds or excessive flight cancellations.
The truth is the airlines won’t change their behavior anytime soon unless @USDOT gets more forceful.
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
In other words, Buttigieg hasn’t done jack or squat.
10/10 So yes, the new rule is a promising start. But @SecretaryPete can act now. Passengers deserve it. pic.twitter.com/ar6KDIfouG
— William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) August 4, 2022
Amen.
So you’re saying the dude who took the last year off for paternity leave during an economic crisis isn’t actually doing anything? I’m shocked.
— Itsameila (@psychotronna) August 4, 2022
Gosh, we feel shocked too.
***
Related:
‘Deserve contempt and RIDICULE!’ Christina Pushaw BUSTS ‘the experts’ for LYING about damage masking would do (and has done) to children
Guys, we ALL know: Thread takes ‘public health officials’ APART for being too woke to be honest about what’s REALLY spreading #monkeypox
‘CRINGE’: Nikki Fried asks to field questions from media at the end of her presser and what happens next is PAINFUL (but hilarious) *watch*
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.