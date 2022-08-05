Public health officials are proving more and more that they don’t really give a damn about ‘public health’, especially with monkeypox. For some reason, none of them want to really address WHAT, and sorry but WHO, is spreading the latest virus of the day.

Folks, if someone has blisters on their skin, don’t have sex with them.

See, our work here is done … and we did more than any public health official.

Look at this nonsense:

Sex is a major driver of the global monkeypox outbreak. But health officials and longtime HIV activists say calls for abstinence don’t work. https://t.co/6zeOcARfdY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 4, 2022

Yes, abstinence WOULD HELP.

But, apparently, we’re not allowed to suggest anyone (especially gay men) go without sex because that’s oppressive or something. Christine Rousselle’s thread on how public health officials are dealing with monkeypox versus what they did to ALL OF US with COVID is pretty damn damning.

Take a gander.

We were banned from having an indoor or outdoor funeral for my dad when there were 30 cases of COVID statewide and 10 people in the hospital. https://t.co/MWKZHK5hTW — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

Under COVID restrictions, we couldn’t have funerals.

We couldn’t be with our very sick relatives so many of them were left to die alone.

We couldn’t go to work or to school … we were told to cover our faces and stay SIX FREAKIN’ FEET away from one another.

But they won’t tell gay men to stop going to sex parties because you know, that’s mean or something.

The last few years have been tough for everyone, I’ll agree. But it is absolutely not the end of the world to abstain from various activities involving extended bodily contact for a few weeks. — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

Gosh, you mean someone shouldn’t attend an orgy for a couple of weeks if they have blisters on their skin? THE HORROR.

Go out to dinner! Watch a film! Hang out at someone’s house fully clothed! These things are significantly safer activities than parties/raves/etc — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

Key words there … fully clothed.

They’re not ordering the festivals to be shut down like they did back in COVID times. But hesitating to *warn* people that this epidemic is largely being spread through group sex is somehow now a bridge too far? C’mon. Are they rooting for the virus? — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

They’re playing politics because THAT’S what they do.

I also never thought I’d say this but….I agree with Dan Savage pic.twitter.com/0x6CqSOPIK — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

Have a bunch of blisters on your bod? Don’t have sex.

CRAZY, WE KNOW.

Truly mind boggling how *public health officials* seem to be more concerned about possible stigma than telling people how to avoid getting sick. — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) August 4, 2022

Because monkeypox is political.

Just like COVID was.

At this point, the only group MORE unpopular than public health officials is the media … and MAYBE Congress.

***

