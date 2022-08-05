Nothing says you’re big and bad like bragging about suspending someone on Twitter.

Especially if you’re a Twitter-approved blue-check.

Ok, so you guys know we’re being sarcastic, right? Alejandra Carabello is quite proud of herself (themselves?) for spam-reporting James Lindsay over and over and over again (which is technically a violation of their terms or service by itself) because he called out adults who are literally sexualizing children.

And she thinks that makes her the good guy.

Weird, right?

Oooh, so tough.

Tell James, I want him to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/fn49LqjTdK — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 5, 2022

How DARE James Lindsay call out adults for sexualizing children! Oh … wait. What?

Side note, WTF Twitter? It’s hateful behavior to protect children from creepy a*s adults? REALLY?!

James Lindsay called out groomers normalizing the sexualization of children and this chick responded by spam reporting his account until Twitter suspended it. That says a lot about you. https://t.co/FjspRzr3YJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2022

And ain’t none of it any good.

You need to change your avatar. Your shirt should be brown. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 5, 2022

What a weak, cowardly, lazy way to shut someone down you disagree with. Sounds a little fascist-y to this editor.

Was it because he still thinks pedophilia should be a crime? — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) August 5, 2022

The nerve of him.

You’re sooooo cool. 🤡🤡🤡 — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) August 5, 2022

When you aren't secure enough to hear other opinions… https://t.co/3m2dZj1ONj — Say Hey Brian (@sayheybrian) August 5, 2022

This tweet goes a long way toward validating my general belief that silencing others is a way of avoiding dealing with your own insecurity. https://t.co/6WEa4kMHzI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 5, 2022

Imagine being constantly offended by everything and living your miserable life. Lol, he's he's still going to live rent free in your brain for the rest of your life. https://t.co/trLA8M2aLv — The Parody of Many Dild0s (@dildoparody) August 5, 2022

So that means he wins …

Right?

Make sure Alejandra knows that, we want her to know.

