Octogenarian Enviro-Nut 'Just Stop Oil' Members Attack LITERAL Foundations of Democracy in the UK

Of all of the Environmentalist doom sayer groups, Britain based 'Just Stop Oil' is probably one of the most loathsome. These are (among) the guys who keep throwing soup or paint on great works of art and or gluing themselves to the art, they block roads (or try to), and throw a massive fit when anyone calls them out for their horrible tactics. The reasoning behind their 'protests' has always purported to be that they're trying to safeguard the world for future generations, as these environmentalist nutso types always claim, but as with so many things preached by leftist groups at the end of the day what they seem to hate is Western civilization and the artistic and philosophical fruits it has brought us.

This anti-Western mindset has never been made more explicit than it was today, when two elderly members of Just Stop Oil took it upon themselves to make a statement by going after what is in some ways THE foundational document of Western Democratic order, the Magna Carta.

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL BREAK MAGNA CARTA GLASS



Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030.



✈️ Donate to help us take action at airports this summer — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/uYMsvULce2 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 10, 2024

Fortunately these ancient women don't seem to understand how hammers work, so no harm was caused to the document, but symbolically it's hard to read this as anything other than the direct assault on Western values that it clearly is.

'Reverand Dr' Sue Parfitt has been spending quite a bit of time trying to find ways to spend the rest of her life in jail it looks like, as this isn't the first time she's had run ins with the law for this sort of thing... as of March of 2023 she herself said that she 'fac(ed) three trials in the next month alone' and has repeatedly stated that she's 'ready to be arrested' in one of these antisocial stunts. This is part of a much larger pattern for her, but they keep letting her go out to do these things again and again... thanks in part to the very document that her and Judy Bruce attempted to deface.

It's England so if they'd dared to be 'openly Jewish' the police would have come down on them hard but attacking one of the treasures of Western Civilization likely won't even bring a slap on the wrist.

It's not like they would have even succeeded in 'doing something' if they'd been successful...

It was symbolism all the way down, in this case symbolic of the disdain they and their movement have for you and everything you believe in and hold dear.

There are likely many such cases, but this isn't to win the hearts and minds of anyone but the most radical elements within society who they hope to enlist in their 'war on oil' which is at its heart a war on western identity and values.

If they'd had an Israeli flag or were wearing a yarmulka the Bobby's would have been paying much closer attention to them we're sure.

We in the west have a long and proud tradition of freedom of speech (and peaceful action) which we shouldn't turn our backs on lightly, but boy oh boy do these people test the limits of many peoples patience with this philosophical concept. This sort of behavior is unacceptable and hopefully both of these women get their wish and spend the rest of their miserable lives behind bars.