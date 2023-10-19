Just Stop Oil Protesters Meet a Bus Full of Migrants That Won't Stop

Would You Eat a 3000-Year-Old Cut of Beef? Many on Twitter Would
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitter

The real climate change nutballs appear to be in Europe; that's where they've been gluing themselves to roads or works of art to make people understand that we have to stop using fossil fuels immediately. What's the plan to make everything run when fossil fuels are out of the picture? Nuclear? If you didn't say nuclear, you don't care about climate change.

Here's a bunch of Just Stop Oil climate change protesters in orange safety vests trying to stop a bus full of migrants, but they didn't have much success.

That's a good question. How many minds did this stunt change?

We do have to ask … do they have jobs or anywhere else to be? And how did they all get to where they were going? Did all these clowns stuff themselves into a Nissan Leaf?

