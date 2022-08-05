Hey families! Good news! It’s Biden’s job AND the president’s job to help you … or something.

Watch this:

Biden: "Most families are focused on putting three meals on the table, taking care of their kids, and paying their bills. Helping you do that is my job. That's the president's job as well." pic.twitter.com/ju7IM7Q0zi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2022

Say what?

And c’mon, what’s with the sunglasses? That only feeds the conspiracy theory floating around that Biden has an actor/body double … show us the eyes! And who does he think he is? Is he not the president? Is he admitting Obama is calling the shots?

What a disaster this video is.

But then again, his whole presidency is a disaster.

That’s why I’m hiring 86,000 irs agents — Me Chomper (@chmpr) August 5, 2022

Man, he sounds awful — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 5, 2022

He really does. We suppose when you test positive for COVID six or seven times that could happen?

No, #presidentpuddingbrain that's not your job — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 5, 2022

"Helping you do that…" You asshats are the reason we're struggling to do it. Typical play. Poison the water…

Sell the antidote. — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) August 5, 2022

So, who is the president if this potato isn't? — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) August 5, 2022

Does he still not realize he's the president? — Miss G (@RealityFinding) August 5, 2022

Interesting that they've stuck a pair of shades on those fixed unblinking eyes of his. I think he just admitted he's not the president. — trishden (@trishden) August 5, 2022

Sure sounded that way to us.

***

