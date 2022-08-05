Hey families! Good news! It’s Biden’s job AND the president’s job to help you … or something.

Watch this:

Say what?

And c’mon, what’s with the sunglasses? That only feeds the conspiracy theory floating around that Biden has an actor/body double … show us the eyes! And who does he think he is? Is he not the president? Is he admitting Obama is calling the shots?

What a disaster this video is.

But then again, his whole presidency is a disaster.

He really does. We suppose when you test positive for COVID six or seven times that could happen?

Sure sounded that way to us.

