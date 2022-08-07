It’s adorable how the Left/Democrats are pretending Republicans only take issue with 87,000 FREAKIN’ NEW IRS AGENTS because they don’t want the rich paying their taxes. Forget that we’ve seen chart after chart proving these agents will be looking at lower and middle-class Americans, but Democrats know their supporters will buy anything they’re selling. Heck, they still believe the rich (who pay over 40% of all income taxes) are somehow not paying their fair share.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates clearly did not think before he tweeted this nonsense out.

Find someone who looks at you the way Republicans in Congress look at rich people breaking the law by not paying their taxes. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 6, 2022

This guy does know he works for Biden, right? You know, Hunter’s dad who is literally under investigation right this very minute over his taxes.

Let’s try this …

Find someone who looks the other way the way Democrats have with Biden’s degenerate, drug-addicted, deadbeat-dad of a son.

Hey, they started it.

Do you think we forgot that your boss’s family is a bunch of tax cheats that laundered bribes from Russian oligarchs and the Chinese communists? Midterms are coming. And so is your subpoena. https://t.co/T4aTOCCGT9 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 6, 2022

Man, we hope so.

It really is laughable at this point.

Love the day you're about to have. pic.twitter.com/xibJZA3Yr3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2022

Earned.

So very, very earned.

Your senile boss’s crackhead kid is a multi-millionaire tax scofflaw who illegally bought a gun by lying on his federal background check form. https://t.co/oWwMSU6iH9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2022

But you know, Republicans BAD.

Hunter Biden has openly admitted he is being investigated by federal law enforcement over his taxes. https://t.co/R72nI9Dc2J — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 6, 2022

And then Matt Whitlock just DECIMATED him:

Dang there might be a lot of these https://t.co/YDdQnTkzbg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 6, 2022

My good man https://t.co/Af3iikuLdp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 6, 2022

Gosh, it’s almost like Democrats are big ol’ freakin’ tax cheats.

What are S corporations, Andrew? Tax loopholes, right? How does an artist end up with a $2 million tax bill who gets it paid by his friends in Hollywood? So normal, so adults in the room stuff, huh? pic.twitter.com/ytmG7DuwkW — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 6, 2022

Find someone who looks at you the way The Dems look at our money. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) August 6, 2022

Democrats are eager to pay. pic.twitter.com/sGvj0qvUoo — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) August 6, 2022

Good times.

***

