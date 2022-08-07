Vice reporter … that really says it all.

Considering how badly the Left (hello, Antifa) has been treating people on the Right for years and years and years now, we don’t exactly have a whole lot of sympathy for Vice reporter, Tess Owen. We would take a gander through her tweets to remind you all who she really is and what she really thinks, but she locked down her verified account (which used to be a big no-no) after Alex Stein trolled her at CPAC. Could she have been any more obvious in her silly little face diaper?

Watch:

Trolling Vice Reporter Tess Owen at CPAC @misstessowen pic.twitter.com/xXSpHClIWG — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 6, 2022

She just keeps saying, ‘I’m just doing my job.’

Even after he points out she is taking things out of context to write nasty things about the event.

That’s her job?

Weird.

Don’t start none, won’t be none.

She protected her tweets. Thought @verified accounts weren't allowed to do that? — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) August 6, 2022

That USED to be the rule.

Maybe there's an exception when you're being an asshole, as long as your annoying the right crowd. — Sunshine Smirk (@FoundersGirl) August 6, 2022

There it is.

Last seen mocking J6 political prisoners, tough reporter protected her tweets pic.twitter.com/ktW5hUN0Vj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2022

What a sweetheart, right?

This is highly appropriate 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇻🇦Bug Hall🌱 (@Bug_Hall) August 6, 2022

Vice deserves every single bit of this and more. — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) August 6, 2022

Gosh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Tess …

You’ve made Tess go into her “safe space” 😂😂😂 good on you, she’s probably one of the most vile propagandist for Vice pic.twitter.com/BhidEDANqu — Merissa Hansen🕵🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸 (@MerissaHansen17) August 7, 2022

Over/under on when she writes a piece about how she was attacked by the same meanie who went after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and that this is indicative of the misogynist state of men on the Right, blah blah blah blah? She will paint herself as some powerful woman who went into the JAWS of the evil conference.

And then they’ll blame Trump.

Heh.

***

