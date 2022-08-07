Libs of TikTok busted a trans activist offering to sell prescription hormone drugs to anyone even without a prescription. Gosh, we’re not experts but that sounds like super totally illegal to us.

Heck, even the trans activist who did it, Eli Erlick, says it’s illegal …

Watch this:

“So yeah, I know it’s illegal.” @EliErlick admits intent to sell prescription hormone drugs online. Erlick suggests that even parents and doctors shouldn’t have a say. pic.twitter.com/kEU5J9sUjS — BURKE (@imsimonburk) August 6, 2022

It’s adorable how Erlick doesn’t think parents or even doctors should have a say in whether or not minors should be able to access and take hormone drugs.

This is some scary stuff, you guys.

Especially because our children are the targets …

Selling illegal hormone drugs is only a bandaid.

Alrighty then.

Eli is laughing because she knows nothing will happen to her because these actions are approved by the regime pic.twitter.com/14fRctrN3D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022

Yup. Big Tech is too busy suspending accounts like James Lindsay for calling out adults for sexualizing children. Yeah, that’s apparently a big no-no.

This drug operation isn’t just within the United States. It’s international. pic.twitter.com/LsXOGzzRX6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022

Yikes.

Don’t forget that Eli also called for the assassination of the Supreme Court Justices https://t.co/stphU6yhqI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022

Oooooh, we thought they looked familiar.

Figures.

Wonder if Eli will thank us for the free advertising as well?

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO! Rep. Val Demmings claiming 50 top military leaders say Inflation Reduction Act will protect us from climate-related threats BACKFIRES

‘Only one in a mask!’ Big tough Vice reporter who mocked J6 defendants PROTECTS tweets after Alex Stein makes a FOOL of her at CPAC (watch)

Bro, take the L! WH Deputy Press Secretary’s UGLY swing at Republicans over taxes KNOCKS Biden ‘aka the Big Guy’ RIGHT on his keister