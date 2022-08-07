Libs of TikTok busted a trans activist offering to sell prescription hormone drugs to anyone even without a prescription. Gosh, we’re not experts but that sounds like super totally illegal to us.
Heck, even the trans activist who did it, Eli Erlick, says it’s illegal …
Watch this:
“So yeah, I know it’s illegal.” @EliErlick admits intent to sell prescription hormone drugs online. Erlick suggests that even parents and doctors shouldn’t have a say. pic.twitter.com/kEU5J9sUjS
— BURKE (@imsimonburk) August 6, 2022
It’s adorable how Erlick doesn’t think parents or even doctors should have a say in whether or not minors should be able to access and take hormone drugs.
This is some scary stuff, you guys.
Especially because our children are the targets …
Uuhhhhh 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/25J2zKZe6R
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022
Selling illegal hormone drugs is only a bandaid.
Alrighty then.
Eli is laughing because she knows nothing will happen to her because these actions are approved by the regime pic.twitter.com/14fRctrN3D
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022
Yup. Big Tech is too busy suspending accounts like James Lindsay for calling out adults for sexualizing children. Yeah, that’s apparently a big no-no.
This drug operation isn’t just within the United States. It’s international. pic.twitter.com/LsXOGzzRX6
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022
Yikes.
Don’t forget that Eli also called for the assassination of the Supreme Court Justices https://t.co/stphU6yhqI
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2022
Oooooh, we thought they looked familiar.
Figures.
Wonder if Eli will thank us for the free advertising as well?
***
Related:
Oh honey, NO! Rep. Val Demmings claiming 50 top military leaders say Inflation Reduction Act will protect us from climate-related threats BACKFIRES
‘Only one in a mask!’ Big tough Vice reporter who mocked J6 defendants PROTECTS tweets after Alex Stein makes a FOOL of her at CPAC (watch)
Bro, take the L! WH Deputy Press Secretary’s UGLY swing at Republicans over taxes KNOCKS Biden ‘aka the Big Guy’ RIGHT on his keister
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.