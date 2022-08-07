Remember when Biden promised if you make $400k or less you wouldn’t pay a penny more in taxes? That the rich would pay their fair share? We do.

Welp, it looks like Sen. Crapo tried to make sure the 87,000 new IRS agents Democrats want to bring in won’t be targeting the middle and lower class … and Democrats voted that down. So the next time anyone on the Left or a Democrat claims they care about the middle class you can use this to call BULLS**T.

This is obnoxious.

Crapo amendment to the Manchin bill to limit the bill's 87,000 new IRS agents to auditing comapnes and individuals with income of $400,000 or more FAILED 50-50.https://t.co/oPKr11BAYw pic.twitter.com/mH4wuMsmJ4 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 7, 2022

Democrats don’t want their wealthy pals aka their wealthy donors audited.

But you little people? Psh.

WTF did Democrat Senators vote AGAINST this Amendment to protect taxpayers making less than $400,000?????https://t.co/NOj8kRUdhK pic.twitter.com/OVnvfSWkuE — MC Bennett (@SyrenSongs) August 7, 2022

Because they don’t need to hire new agents to target them … this is all about the middle class paying THEIR fair share.

They just think people are too stupid to know better.

Of course the Dems voted that down. Does Joe know this bill stomps all over his pledge that those paying less than $400G won’t pay a penny more in taxes? — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) August 7, 2022

Joe doesn’t know what day it is, let alone what is happening policy-wise in this country. Democrats know when this blows up (and it will blow up) they can just blame the old rich white guy who likely has Dementia in the White House. They’ll use this to keep him from running again in 24.

While the rest of us get stuck with higher taxes DURING A RECESSION, with a massive and armed IRS.

Ahhh, @MarkWarner guess you didn't want to ensure the IRS would only target the super rich. We both know what the IRS will largely end up targeting based on data and history. — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) August 7, 2022

Changes coming in November. In January, DEFUND THE IRS! — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) August 7, 2022

Let’s hope so.

This vote needs to be sent to every Democratic voter in America. The Democrats lied that only $400,000 incomes would be affected by their policies. Now it is official. They are going after the poor and middle class. #Oregon – Try and sell on E-Bay, Craigslist or your front yard — robjceo (@robjceo) August 7, 2022

Here’s the problem, we can send this to every Democrat voter in America and they’ll still call us liars, and INSIST Democrats care about them.

Sad, ain’t it?

