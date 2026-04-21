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Tim Walz: Democrats Would Win the ‘Battle of Ideas’ Against Republicans If Their Messaging Were Better

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is out pushing the tired nonsense that the Democrat Party’s problem isn’t its policies but its messaging. See, if it came down to which political party had the best plans for America, the Democrats would win all elections. Walz posits that his Democrat Party only needs to do a better job of phrasing and delivering its ‘ideas.’

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Sure, Timmy, that’s it. (WATCH)

No, this is the ridiculous woke update. 

Posters say the Democrats don’t have a messaging problem; the real issue is the message. No one wants Marxism, no matter how Democrats try to sell it. Also, ‘We Hate Trump!’ is no substitute for policies that benefit Americans.

The current Democrat party is a hollow shell of the party founded by Jefferson and Jackson. It has no original ideas or policies beyond hatred for Trump and a sorry repackaged Marxism that history has proven to be a total failure. In the face of their existential threat, they are reduced to importing new voters with unworkable promises of free food, shelter, and healthcare they cannot deliver. Their only future is the trash bin of history as they flail and blindly attack in a vain attempt to survive.

— Steve Powell (@jspowell) April 21, 2026

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That list pretty much sums up the modern Democrat Party. See, it’s the message, not the messenger.

Still, the messenger does play a role. It doesn’t help that Walz is an unsightly, bumbling vessel for the Democrats' 'ideas.' The man’s an admitted ‘knucklehead.’

Dour and sour - what an exciting combination. Democrats are dumb enough to try it. Of course, the message will remain the same.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MARXISM MINNESOTA TIM WALZ WOKE

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