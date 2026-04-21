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Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump (There's Just 1 BIG Problem)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 21, 2026
Twitchy

So-called 'independent' Chris Wick says that he voted for Trump because he believed he was the lesser of two evils ... 

But now he's having second thoughts.

Alrighty then: 

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Post continues:

... different unfold.

Conflicts aren’t cooling down — they’re expanding.

Money is still flowing overseas in massive amounts.

Military aid keeps stretching across multiple fronts.

And at home?

Prices keep climbing.

Families are stretched thin just buying groceries.

Veterans are still struggling on the streets.

Debt and stress are everywhere you look.

So I keep asking the same question:

Where did America First go?

Because I didn’t vote for global escalation.I didn’t vote for endless foreign spending.I voted for stability at home and peace abroad.

And right now… that promise feels further away than ever.

That’s why people aren’t just disappointed anymore.

They’re questioning everything.

He continues:

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Woof, this guy really likes the sound of his own vote. 

There's just one big problem with Wick's melodramatic post ... 

Oopsie.

Eh?

============================================================

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DESPICABLE Fairfax Teachers Prove They'll Do ANYTHING to Con Virginians Into Voting Yes on Gerrymandering

============================================================

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY VETERANS

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