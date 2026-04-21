Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump (There's Just 1 BIG Problem)

So-called 'independent' Chris Wick says that he voted for Trump because he believed he was the lesser of two evils ...

But now he's having second thoughts.

Alrighty then:

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I voted for Donald Trump because I believed he was the lesser of two evils.



Not because I thought he was perfect — but because I believed the message.



No new wars.

End the existing ones.

Put America First.



That was the promise that sold it.

But now I’m watching something very… — Chris Wick (@ChrisWickNews) April 20, 2026

Post continues:

... different unfold. Conflicts aren’t cooling down — they’re expanding. Money is still flowing overseas in massive amounts. Military aid keeps stretching across multiple fronts. And at home? Prices keep climbing. Families are stretched thin just buying groceries. Veterans are still struggling on the streets. Debt and stress are everywhere you look. So I keep asking the same question: Where did America First go? Because I didn’t vote for global escalation.I didn’t vote for endless foreign spending.I voted for stability at home and peace abroad. And right now… that promise feels further away than ever. That’s why people aren’t just disappointed anymore. They’re questioning everything.

He continues:

I need to be honest about something I didn’t want to admit before.



I regret my vote.



I voted believing things would move toward peace, stability, and putting America first again. That’s not what I’m seeing now.



Instead, I’m watching the same patterns I was trying to avoid… — Chris Wick (@ChrisWickNews) April 20, 2026

Woof, this guy really likes the sound of his own vote.

There's just one big problem with Wick's melodramatic post ...

"I voted for Donald Trump... I regret my vote."



Dude. You live in Canada. pic.twitter.com/47724sDANk — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 20, 2026

Oopsie.

Eh?

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