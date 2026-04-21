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Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on April 21, 2026
Twitchy

When you're on social media in any capacity, you are bound to come across some absolute wack-jobs. It's just how it goes when anyone and everyone with an opinion can make themselves heard.

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Especially on a platform like X.

Hey, free speech is great, we love it. Let the crazies talk so we all know who to avoid.

Case in point, what is happening with Savannah Hernandez after nutball psychos attacked her at a protest:

Post continues:

... News and states that he's going to "blast me" for lying??

He is now blaming the backlash against the Ostroushko family on me, stating that it's my fault they've been fired from their jobs. He's been sending me extremely aggressive messages all week and I normally wouldn't respond to this type of behavior but it's truly unhinged and he's promised to help the family sue me for....defamation. 

This is who the left-wing is. They hate you, will assault you, blame you for it, try to raise money off of it and then sue you for defending yourself. 

Truly disgusting people.

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Disgusting. Unhinged. Obnoxious.

All of the above?

He responded:

Post continues:

... would help the family file a lawsuit against you either. 

All you do is lie.

You are a right wing grifter, and a pathetic excuse for a journalist.

You are the disgusting one. Even if there are arrests made, I still think you are right wing grifter with an IQ of about 20. I give you a ton of credit though, doing Laura Ingraham, Glenn Beck, and Infowars with a concussion and headaches is truly brave. What a patriot!

Ummm ... yikes.

Yeah, that totally makes us believe him.

Totally.

You just know he's a blast at birthday parties and family reunions.

Turns out Hernandez isn't the only one he's harassed:

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Post continues:

... a liberal… is to just let them talk.

Ain't THAT the truth?

============================================================

Related:

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============================================================

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