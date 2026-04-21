Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)

When you're on social media in any capacity, you are bound to come across some absolute wack-jobs. It's just how it goes when anyone and everyone with an opinion can make themselves heard.

Advertisement

Especially on a platform like X.

Hey, free speech is great, we love it. Let the crazies talk so we all know who to avoid.

Case in point, what is happening with Savannah Hernandez after nutball psychos attacked her at a protest:

THIS IS WHO THE LEFT IS: This left-wing as*hole, Brian Shapiro, has been in my DMs threatening me with lawsuits, calling me a "f*cking idiot" and telling me that I've been faking my injuries all week because he doesn't like my politics.



He's apparently set to go on OANN and Fox… pic.twitter.com/Tr2euC9OQT — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... News and states that he's going to "blast me" for lying?? He is now blaming the backlash against the Ostroushko family on me, stating that it's my fault they've been fired from their jobs. He's been sending me extremely aggressive messages all week and I normally wouldn't respond to this type of behavior but it's truly unhinged and he's promised to help the family sue me for....defamation. This is who the left-wing is. They hate you, will assault you, blame you for it, try to raise money off of it and then sue you for defending yourself. Truly disgusting people.

Disgusting. Unhinged. Obnoxious.

All of the above?

He responded:

NEVER did I threaten you with a lawsuit. Others have.

Yes, I do think you are a f**king idiot. I stand by it 100 PERCENT.

This has NOTHING to do with your politics, and EVERYTHING to do with you going to these events asking " what is a man and what is a women ". I never said I… https://t.co/ohoQfYOcyM — Pushing The Limits With Brian Shapiro (@TheBrianShapiro) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... would help the family file a lawsuit against you either. All you do is lie. You are a right wing grifter, and a pathetic excuse for a journalist. You are the disgusting one. Even if there are arrests made, I still think you are right wing grifter with an IQ of about 20. I give you a ton of credit though, doing Laura Ingraham, Glenn Beck, and Infowars with a concussion and headaches is truly brave. What a patriot!

Ummm ... yikes.

Yeah, that totally makes us believe him.

Totally.

You just know he's a blast at birthday parties and family reunions.

Turns out Hernandez isn't the only one he's harassed:

Two months ago, Brian Shapiro - the left-wing psycho who is currently harassing Savanah Hernandez - called into Robb Noerr’s show.



Robb did something amazing. He showed everyone just how broken Shapiro is.



In ten minutes, Robb proved that the best way to win a conversation with… pic.twitter.com/sXMliQkZqa — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 21, 2026

Advertisement

Post continues:

... a liberal… is to just let them talk.

Ain't THAT the truth?

============================================================

Related:

Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something Much DARKER at Play

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Unloads on VA Dems and Their 'Egregious Gerrymander' Push As Only HE Can (Watch)

Maury Povich's Reaction to Joy Reid Claiming Democrats Play by the Rules Is Hilarious PERFECTION (Watch)

DESPICABLE Fairfax Teachers Prove They'll Do ANYTHING to Con Virginians Into Voting Yes on Gerrymandering

The Atlantic Hopes No One Noticed the BIG CHANGE They Made to Their Kash Patel Hit Piece ... WE NOTICED

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.