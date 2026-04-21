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Maury Povich's Reaction to Joy Reid Claiming Democrats Play by the Rules Is Hilarious PERFECTION (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on April 21, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Former MSNBC (or is that M-SNOW now?) host went full serious-face on the veteran talk-show legend Maury Povich, insisting that Democrats are the ones who play politics by the rules while Republicans are the reckless ones who don’t. 

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Wow, is she really that stupid or just that determined not to tell the truth about the Democratic Party? Thinking Povich's reaction is pretty damn good considering how absolutely OUT-THERE and full of it Reid was in this spot.

Hey, we know she's full of it, but this was bad, even for her.

Watch:

His laugh is perfect.

PERFECT.

And her face ... she seems surprised that he's laughing at her ridiculous claim.

Democrats try to play by the rules. All you have to do is look at what Democrats are trying to do right now in Virginia, and you will see they do NOT play by the rules. In fact, they laugh at the rules and stomp on their own constituents for more power. Abigail Spanberger is just a disaster.

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That could well be her new official title.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY JOY REID REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

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