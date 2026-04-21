The Atlantic Hopes No One Noticed the BIG CHANGE They Made to Their Kash Patel Hit Piece ... WE NOTICED

The Atlantic is doing what it does best - quietly rewriting history in real time to cover its own backside.

After dropping a blistering (and false) hit piece on Kash Patel that painted the Trump FBI director pick as an erratic liability, the magazine stealthily swapped the original headline for a far softer one without any editor’s note, correction, or explanation.

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Funny how there's no note. Almost as if they didn't want to acknowledge the original headline.

Conservative observers were quick to flag the 'ghost edit,' especially coming just days after Patel’s legal team announced a defamation suit, leaving the outlet looking less like it’s standing by its reporting and more like it’s bracing for discovery.

Case in point:

Nothing says "we stand by our reporting" like ye olde ghost-edit title swap on The Atlantic's "Operation Get Kash" hitpiece pic.twitter.com/tRtbaGkqky — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 21, 2026

Totes.

Four things should be added to the lawsuit.....



Sarah Fitzpatrick was Senior Investigative Producer at NBC News, publishing bylines there through June 7, 2025. That places her inside NBC News/MSNBC on May 2-5, 2025, when the network aired, challenged, and formally retracted… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... substantially identical claims about Patel. She left for The Atlantic in late 2025. Within twelve months of the retraction, she ran the same narrative at her new employer. The complaint doesn't mention her prior employer. Jonathan Lemire joined The Atlantic as a contributing writer in January 2025. In May 2025, while already affiliated with The Atlantic, he personally delivered the on-air retraction of the Figliuzzi nightclub claim on Morning Joe. He called it a misstatement. He said the network had not verified it. In August 2025 he was promoted to Atlantic staff writer. In April 2026 he contributed reporting to the Parker/Fitzpatrick firing-prediction piece. Two weeks later, Fitzpatrick's hit piece cited him by name as a sourcing conduit. The chain of custody between the retracted MSNBC claim and the republished Atlantic claim runs through the same person. He isn't mentioned in the complaint at all. Goldberg's December 2024 staff memo announcing Parker's hire, Goldberg wrote that The Atlantic's mission for 2025 was to cover "the implementation of the MAGA agenda." The memo was published verbatim by Editor & Publisher. Combined with The Atlantic's 2024 Harris endorsement (only the fifth in the magazine's 167 year history) and Goldberg's characterization of Trumpism as "authoritarian populism," this establishes editorial posture at the institutional level. Under Palin, that's the "pre-determined argument" The stealth headline belongs in the actual-malice section. The original headline was "Kash Patel's Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job"... a direct textual echo of the April 2 Parker/Fitzpatrick firing-prediction piece. On April 19, 2026, two days after publication and after Binnall publicly announced the lawsuit, The Atlantic quietly changed it to "The FBI Director Is MIA." No correction, acknowledgment, or explanation. The Second Circuit in Palin held explicitly that post publication corrections don't undermine actual malice. They reinforce it. Palin survived dismissal because the plaintiff plausibly alleged the editor had prior exposure to contradicting information. The current complaint pleads this generally. Naming Lemire, pleading Fitzpatrick's NBC tenure, quoting Goldberg's memo, and developing the stealth edit under Palin moves the case from plausibly alleged to specifically and devastatingly pled.

Woof.

This could be FUN.

Unless you're The Atlantic or any of the a-holes who may end up getting sued ...

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