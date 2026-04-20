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OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk About a WHOOPIN'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 20, 2026
Meme screenshot

There are a lot of ignorant Democrats in the House of Representatives, but elitist, rich-boy Dan Goldman may well be one of the worst. For example, only a moron would believe something like this, especially from a leftist rag known for getting it wrong.

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All of the time.

Take a look:

Bro. C'mon.

MeidasTouch. REALLY?

The Community Note on his post is a doozy as well:

WSJ reports Trump approved the rescue mission and received updates at "meaningful moments" as aides felt his impatience wouldn't aid real-time ops amid crisis—not excluded from command or unstable enough for 25th Amendment.

Steven Cheung with the one-two:

BUSTED.

And ... might be? 

*cough cough*

That could work.

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That's literally all they have.

Just look at what Virginia is trying to do; the Democrats' entire message for the redistricting is TRUMP BAD, GIVE UP YOUR VOTES.

Incidentally, Virginia Democrats REALLY suck.

HIC

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Related:

WATCH Cory Booker Lose His Damn Mind at MI Women's Event, Starts Screaming About Darkness and Wind (HA!)

Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

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Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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