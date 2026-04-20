OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk About a WHOOPIN'

There are a lot of ignorant Democrats in the House of Representatives, but elitist, rich-boy Dan Goldman may well be one of the worst. For example, only a moron would believe something like this, especially from a leftist rag known for getting it wrong.

Advertisement

All of the time.

Take a look:

The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy.



Think about that.



Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on US soil. https://t.co/PbzWgStK3B — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 19, 2026

Bro. C'mon.

MeidasTouch. REALLY?

The Community Note on his post is a doozy as well:

WSJ reports Trump approved the rescue mission and received updates at "meaningful moments" as aides felt his impatience wouldn't aid real-time ops amid crisis—not excluded from command or unstable enough for 25th Amendment.

Steven Cheung with the one-two:

Think about this: you, a sitting U.S. congressman, getting duped by fake news.



Just imagine how easily you might be compromised. https://t.co/HCLvdp33Nn — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 20, 2026

BUSTED.

And ... might be?

*cough cough*

He should change his name to Daniel Leadbrain — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) April 20, 2026

That could work.

The anti-American Democrats and Trump-hating legacy media control the narrative. They're experts at brainwashing and manipulating their audience both subliminally and blatantly.

“Get Trump” is their message, and they'll do whatever it takes to destroy him and our country. — LadyGolferCathy (@47_cathy24) April 20, 2026

That's literally all they have.

Just look at what Virginia is trying to do; the Democrats' entire message for the redistricting is TRUMP BAD, GIVE UP YOUR VOTES.

Incidentally, Virginia Democrats REALLY suck.

The Wrap Up Smear explained by drunk Aunt Nancy 👇👇 https://t.co/YLEbnU1wd0 — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) April 20, 2026

HIC

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Cory Booker Lose His Damn Mind at MI Women's Event, Starts Screaming About Darkness and Wind (HA!)

Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

Rahm Emanuel Just Threw the Democratic Party Under the Bus (So, What's He Up to?)

Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!