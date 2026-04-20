WATCH Cory Booker Lose His Damn Mind at MI Women's Event, Starts Screaming About Darkness and Wind (HA!)

Haha, Spartacus is back at it again, and this time he's really committed to the bit.

It's April 2026. Trump is comfortably in the White House. The election dust settled months ago. And yet here’s Cory Booker, drenched in sweat, eyes wide, voice cracking like he's auditioning for a disaster movie, bellowing at a room full of Michigan Democratic ladies:

Advertisement

'THERE IS A STORM IN OUR NATION! There is DARKNESS WIND HURT!'

The only storm is the one he's whipping up in his own head. The 'darkness and wind' sounds suspiciously like the sound of millions of voters slamming the door on your party—again. Then comes the grand finale: America doesn’t need hope from on high. No, what we really need are foot soldiers of democracy.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker is screaming at a Michigan Democrat women's event: "THERE IS A STORM IN OUR NATION! THERE IS DARKNESS AND WIND! WE NEED FOOT SOLDIERS OF DEMOCRACY! WILL YOU STAND FOR DEMOCRACY?" pic.twitter.com/YFN3WUKIbc — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 20, 2026

HE IS SPARTACUS!

This dude gave a dramatic 25hr speech on the floor of Congress to bitch about Trump, and people mistook it as some sort of filibuster for a vote (when it wasn’t). Ever since then he can’t *not* do the dramatization voice. https://t.co/SWUiVuDDU8 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 20, 2026

He is a dramatic little thing, ain't he?

Spartacus is at it again! @SenBooker — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) April 20, 2026

We're not sure he ever really stopped.

============================================================

Related:

Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

Rahm Emanuel Just Threw the Democratic Party Under the Bus (So, What's He Up to?)

Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act of Destroying Jesus Statue

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!