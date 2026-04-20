OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk...
John Fetterman Stayed the Same ... Democrats Radicalized and Now They Want Him...
The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran...
Ilhan Omar Panics & Wipes Millions Of Dollars As Kash Patel Drops Massive...
Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in...
VIP
Rahm Emanuel Just Threw the Democratic Party Under the Bus (So, What's He...
Dana Loesch and Others Sink Gavin Newsom's Despicable Attempt to Blame a Shooting...
Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran...
UH OH! Kash Patel Seeks BIG Bucks in Defamation Lawsuit Against The Atlantic
Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on...
Triggered 'Journalists' Plan to Give Trump a 1st Amendment Lecture at the WHCD...
It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act...
VIP
TDS Media's New Spin on Rescue of Downed Airman in Iran Is How...
WHAT Did She Say?! Sounds Like Elizabeth Warren Has a Crush - and...

WATCH Cory Booker Lose His Damn Mind at MI Women's Event, Starts Screaming About Darkness and Wind (HA!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Haha, Spartacus is back at it again, and this time he's really committed to the bit. 

It's April 2026. Trump is comfortably in the White House. The election dust settled months ago. And yet here’s Cory Booker, drenched in sweat, eyes wide, voice cracking like he's auditioning for a disaster movie, bellowing at a room full of Michigan Democratic ladies: 

Advertisement

'THERE IS A STORM IN OUR NATION! There is DARKNESS WIND HURT!'

The only storm is the one he's whipping up in his own head. The 'darkness and wind' sounds suspiciously like the sound of millions of voters slamming the door on your party—again. Then comes the grand finale: America doesn’t need hope from on high. No, what we really need are foot soldiers of democracy.

HE IS SPARTACUS!

He is a dramatic little thing, ain't he?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're not sure he ever really stopped.

============================================================

Related:

Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

Rahm Emanuel Just Threw the Democratic Party Under the Bus (So, What's He Up to?)

Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act of Destroying Jesus Statue

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk About a WHOOPIN'
Sam J.
The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran (and Hezbollah) Said it ALL
Doug P.
John Fetterman Stayed the Same ... Democrats Radicalized and Now They Want Him Gone
justmindy
Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years
Sam J.
Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement