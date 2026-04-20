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Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:01 AM on April 20, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

CNN commentator Scott Jennings lit up a CNN panel with Van Jones, hammering home why Virginia voters should reject a controversial redistricting referendum pushed by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger. 

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Jennings argued the measure (backed by heavy hitters like Barack Obama) amounts to a brazen power grab that would turn a longtime purple state into a 10-1 Democratic lock, despite Spanberger’s campaign pledge against partisan gerrymandering and claims the change would only be 'temporary.'

You know what? Watch Jennings for yourselves, it's pretty damn good:

He's just so damn entertaining.

Sadly, what Democrats are trying to do to Virginia is not at all entertaining.

There's a reason.

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Vote NO, Virginia.

Save yourselves!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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