Scott Jennings Takes Abigail Spanberger APART in Heated Debate With Van Jones on Virginia Redistricting

CNN commentator Scott Jennings lit up a CNN panel with Van Jones, hammering home why Virginia voters should reject a controversial redistricting referendum pushed by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

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Jennings argued the measure (backed by heavy hitters like Barack Obama) amounts to a brazen power grab that would turn a longtime purple state into a 10-1 Democratic lock, despite Spanberger’s campaign pledge against partisan gerrymandering and claims the change would only be 'temporary.'

You know what? Watch Jennings for yourselves, it's pretty damn good:

Should the people of Virginia reward Abigail Spanberger’s straight up lying in the radical gerrymandering referendum on Tuesday? I debate with Van Jones. pic.twitter.com/Uh2vnacLTU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 20, 2026

He's just so damn entertaining.

Sadly, what Democrats are trying to do to Virginia is not at all entertaining.

The maps are so bad they aren’t showing them at the polls. Here 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/IksSL0KppO — ANiermeyer (@ANiermeyer7272) April 20, 2026

There's a reason.

Straight up lying is very on brand for the Democrat Party — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) April 20, 2026

Virginians of all political parties and creeds should send a clear message on Tuesday - Vote 🗳️ NO 👇https://t.co/tpSs6IY5JJ — Yael Levin 🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽 (@Yael4Hanover) April 20, 2026

just look at the Republican seats in all of these Blue democrat states.



This is how Democrats continue to win elections in blue states.



They cheat i & eliminate millions of Republican voters from having any seats.

👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/UKclRVQekR — Robin Springer (@RobinSpringer64) April 20, 2026

Vote NO, Virginia.

Save yourselves!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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