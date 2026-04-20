It Is SO On: IDF Just DECIMATES Their Own Soldier for Sacrilegious Act of Destroying Jesus Statue

Full disclosure: When we first saw the picture of an IDF soldier destroying a statue of Jesus in Lebanon, our first thought was that it had to be AI.

The IDF is currently examining the reliability of the photograph.

If this is indeed a real, recent picture, these actions do not align with the IDF's values and the behavior expected of IDF soldiers.



The incident will be investigated thoroughly and in depth, and if… pic.twitter.com/xMTtEMp4dS — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) April 19, 2026

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But it turns out, the photo is real, or at least the Israel Defense Forces believe it is real.

They released the following statement:

Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon.



The IDF views the incident with great… https://t.co/U6P3x8KWBb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 19, 2026

Post continues:

... severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops. The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings. Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.

Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out against the incident:

As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region.



Yesterday, like the… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 20, 2026

Post continues:

... overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender. While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world.

He gets it.

All of that being said, none of this stopped the Woke Right's Queen from jumping on the Anti-Israel bandwagon once again:

“Our greatest ally” that takes billions of our tax dollars and weapons every year. https://t.co/N1AoqoahWA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

Anything to feed her antisemitic fans.

*sigh*

Keeping an eye on this one, big time.

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