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OOPS: Tim Kaine ACCIDENTALLY Explains WHY Virginia Redistricting Is WRONG and Unfair While Arguing FOR It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) delivered one of those forehead-slapping moments on national television Sunday that Democrats will probably spend the next 48 hours pretending didn’t happen. 

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Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Kaine was making the case for Virginia’s special April 21 ballot measure — a rushed constitutional amendment that would let the Democrat-run legislature redraw congressional district lines before the midterms. The pitch from Kaine and Gov. Abigail Spanberger has been that this is all about 'fairness' and countering supposed Republican map-rigging in other states. 

But when pressed on why Virginians should hand politicians that kind of power, Kaine blurted out an admission that undercut the entire sales job: he claimed that ninety percent of Virginians aren’t Democrats.

So why on Earth would Virginia give Democrats 90% of their representation in DC?

He literally just made the case AGAINST THIS.

Probably because deep down he knows it's wrong. Unfortunately, he doesn't care.

HIC.

Because he's a disingenuous, lying, dirty, corrupt, a-hole. 

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The amendment’s backers have poured tens of millions into selling it as a patriotic defense of democracy. Barack Obama cut ads. Heavy-hitting Democratic super PACs flooded the airwaves. As a Virginian, this editor can only say it has been an onslaught of grotesque, obnoxious lies that even Democrats have to cringe at.

Voters get the final say Tuesday. After Kaine’s Sunday slip, they might just decide 'fairness' looks a lot more like leaving the maps alone.

We can only pray.

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