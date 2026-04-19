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Bill Maher Takes Former Biden Lackey to the Cleaners in FIERY Debate About Senate Dems and Israel (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 19, 2026
Yahoo

Bill Maher is slowly but surely coming to the realization that the Democratic Party has left HIM.

Don't get us wrong, he's still a crazy leftist who disagrees with most everything we believe in BUT, the fact that he's recognizing just how broken today's Democrats really are and that at this point they are their own worst enemy is really something.

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Case in point, former Biden lackey Jake Sullivan was on with Maher, and they got into it about the few Democrat allies Israel has left in the Senate.

Watch:

Post continues:

SULLIVAN: “I talked to a number of them before the vote. I think they did the right thing.”

MAHER: “Who did the right thing?”

SULLIVAN: “Those 40 Democrats.”MAHER: “The 40?”

SULLIVAN: “Yeah. Because the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel brought the United States into a war that… cost American lives and cost American families at the gas pump… If you are not wanting to support the US and Israel continuing the war in Iran, you shouldn’t be voting to send more weapons to Israel.”

MAHER: “Well, I see why Biden lost…”

Certainly looks like Democrats are sticking to their pre-approved talking points on Israel, although we're not sure those talking points are doing them any favors.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

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