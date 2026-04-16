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Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun Grabber in Ghoulish Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on April 16, 2026
Various

Earlier today, news broke about Former Democratic Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax murdering his wife and then taking his own life. Sadly, their teenage children were home and witnessed the events; their oldest called 9-1-1.

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Now, this editor has actually worked very hard not to politicize this as the bodies haven't even cooled ... that being said, gun-grabbing ghoul Kris Brown was front and center to use the Cerina Fairfax's corpse to go after your guns.

Justin Fairfax was a huge gun-grabber and was more than happy to push any and all legislation to grab guns from legal owners. Heck was the deciding vote for red-flag laws in Virginia in 2020.

Just insane.

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Pretty gross.

Bingo.

Thoughtless.

This. ^

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Most gun-grabbers are.

Not to mention, this is the county Democrats want to represent the entire state of Virginia. 

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE RED FLAG LAWS

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