Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun Grabber in Ghoulish Post

Earlier today, news broke about Former Democratic Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax murdering his wife and then taking his own life. Sadly, their teenage children were home and witnessed the events; their oldest called 9-1-1.

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Now, this editor has actually worked very hard not to politicize this as the bodies haven't even cooled ... that being said, gun-grabbing ghoul Kris Brown was front and center to use the Cerina Fairfax's corpse to go after your guns.

My heart is broken at the loss of Cerina Fairfax, and devastated for her two children.



Cerina’s life mattered. And we will not stop fighting until women no longer have to fear dangerous partners or weapons in their home. — Kris Brown | @KrisBrown.BradyUnited.org (@KrisB_Brown) April 16, 2026

Justin Fairfax was a huge gun-grabber and was more than happy to push any and all legislation to grab guns from legal owners. Heck was the deciding vote for red-flag laws in Virginia in 2020.

Just insane.

The best way to have less fear is to be armed. You have blood on your hands for every woman you disarmed pushing anti gun laws. — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) April 16, 2026

Can't help but notice you are ignoring the fact he wrote gun control bills you supported, then promptly ignored those very laws you claim are so important to keeping people safe.



It's almost like it's the best example of the stupidity of your positions. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) April 16, 2026

Thank you for surfing on her corpse towards removing gun rights for women. The gun is the most feminist invention in the history of the planet, we must not allow women to own them! — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) April 16, 2026

Pretty gross.

The guy you're talking about literally passed a red flag gun control bill. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 16, 2026

You do realize Fairfax was one of the biggest supporters of red flag laws? Look what he did… — DefiantOutlaw (@DefiantOutlawX) April 16, 2026

And here you are continuing to advocate for women to be disarmed and helpless so that you can maintain your luxury lifestyle. — 🏴‍☠️Richard D. Sanchez (@R_D_Sanchez_III) April 16, 2026

Bingo.

Justin Fairfax endorsed all the anti-gun laws you wanted.



Now you'll use his wife's corpse as a stepping stone to disarm more innocent citizens. https://t.co/BKvtgXyS4w — DissidentRexy🦖 (@DissidentRexy) April 16, 2026

Thoughtless.

You people have zero sense of tact. Zero. None. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. https://t.co/lz37Z20E0t — Master Von Mackinsen (@hoch_meister) April 16, 2026

This. ^

Your own guy did this.

If her life mattered so much, why did you contribute to ending it? — Kristoph_Vals (@Kristoph_Vals) April 16, 2026

You’re an absolute garbage person — Il fantasma di Brandon (@GreatBrandonsg2) April 16, 2026

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Most gun-grabbers are.

There were five murderers in Fairfax County this year. Three were illegal immigrants and one was a Democrat lieutenant governor



VA Democrats are now trying to arrest ICE and ban guns, while exempting legislators from the gun laws. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 16, 2026

Not to mention, this is the county Democrats want to represent the entire state of Virginia.

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