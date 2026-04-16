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HA! You Can SEE the Actual Moment Scott Jennings CRUSHES David Hogg's Soul in Iran Debate on CNN (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on April 16, 2026
David Hogg

We don't know about you guys, but the first person we think of when it comes to foreign policy is David Hogg.

Totally.

Heh.

HA.

HAAAAAAAA.

Oh, man. Yes, it's CNN, but still ... WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

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Watch this - you can actually see the moment Scott Jennings crushes and destroys Hogg's spirit:

Full disclosure, we could watch this on repeat all day.

Not to mention HIGHLY entertaining.

It's CNN. Just sayin'.

Maybe 15 seconds.

He is truly the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

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Yup, that reads.

It's sort of like putting anyone and everyone up against the 1980s-90s Mike Tyson. Hogg is lucky he didn't lose an ear.

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Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DAVID HOGG FOREIGN POLICY IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS

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