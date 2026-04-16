HA! You Can SEE the Actual Moment Scott Jennings CRUSHES David Hogg's Soul in Iran Debate on CNN (WATCH)

We don't know about you guys, but the first person we think of when it comes to foreign policy is David Hogg.

Totally.

Heh.

HA.

HAAAAAAAA.

Oh, man. Yes, it's CNN, but still ... WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

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Watch this - you can actually see the moment Scott Jennings crushes and destroys Hogg's spirit:

Scott Jennings just broke crisis actor David Hogg’s mind.



Hogg: “Anybody with an elementary school understanding of foreign policy could have told you the Strait of Hormuz was going to get shut down.”



Jennings: “And who controls it right now?”



Hogg: 😶 pic.twitter.com/92zNPe4JsI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 16, 2026

Full disclosure, we could watch this on repeat all day.

Hogg is the US version of Greta Thunburg. The confidence he has while displaying his stupidity is admirable though. pic.twitter.com/QeUoSTJRDG — 🏴‍☠️Pirate 4 Hire🏴‍☠️ (@johnjk313) April 16, 2026

Not to mention HIGHLY entertaining.

Why is moron Hogg even seen as a credible pundit on anything? — Mike (@Mike94335407) April 16, 2026

It's CNN. Just sayin'.

Scot KO’d him in about 20 seconds. 😆 — TheTexanist (@TexasRepublic0) April 16, 2026

Maybe 15 seconds.

Hogger never disappoints. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) April 16, 2026

He is truly the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

So then @davidhogg111 must have a kindergarten level of understanding. — hodl-shark (@hodl_shark) April 16, 2026

Yup, that reads.

Hogg with Jennings is just ridiculous. — The frog that shrugged (@HeatherPet54723) April 16, 2026

It's sort of like putting anyone and everyone up against the 1980s-90s Mike Tyson. Hogg is lucky he didn't lose an ear.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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