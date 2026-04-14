Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

As Twitchy readers know, Ruben Gallego is catching all sorts of Hell since he first defended his bestie Eric Swalwell when the sexual harassment/abuse/etc allegations first came out. And now, even though they are besties and even live(d?) together, he's trying to claim Swalwell led a double life and he had no idea.

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RIGHT.

In a brief interview outside the Capitol tonight, Gallego told me and @migold that Swalwell led a "double life" and he never suspected he was pursuing staff as has been alleged. pic.twitter.com/fU5txk0qUL — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) April 13, 2026

Nobody buys this, especially when you see stories from former staffers who did not work for Gallego, but for a member of Congress Gallego hates.

This is gnarly:

I don’t believe this.



Reminder that @RubenGallego is the kind of man who in the middle of a House hallway in front of reporters, cameras, and a fellow member of Congress he hated chose to wipe ear wax across the front of my sweater and shoulder just to rib @carloslcurbelo.



If… https://t.co/f2xiwrjPLC pic.twitter.com/Nop0n37k3P — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) April 14, 2026

Post continues:

If he was willing to harass a female staffer he’d never met before in public, it’s not hard to imagine what he saw or how he acted with his best buddy behind closed doors.

Raise your hands if, like us, you just did an all-over body gross-out shiver.

There's boorish behavior and then there's this.



I'm horrified someone would think of doing this—the only scenario where it could happen in real life is between two brothers, born a year apart, and both around 12 years old.



Gallego looks like a pig and behaves even worse. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) April 14, 2026

What she said.

That is just foul. It would’ve taken all my willpower not to scratch his eyes out. — TheEug (@tahoebIue) April 14, 2026

Beyond foul.

I wish she saved the cardigan and submitted it for DNA testing. What a vile pig @RubenGallego is. — NewHavenHomeGirl (@BulldogNewHaven) April 14, 2026

His ex-wife was all but giving birth to their child when he served her with divorce papers after cheating on her with a woman he met at the Congressional Baseball game.

Extremely.

Ruben Gallego is a disgusting piece of garbage and has no business legislating laws that govern our citizens. https://t.co/WmhWIJOBMq — Mr raise em right (@RaiseEmRightAz) April 14, 2026

And just like his bestie Eric Swalwell, we are starting to think this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Bonus clip from Twitchy fave, Maze:

Watch Ruben Gallego try to shove the pepper in her mouth at the end. pic.twitter.com/bPyU7mAjwk — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

Yeah, we imagine there's going to be a whole lot more that comes out.

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