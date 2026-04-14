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Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Matt York, File

As Twitchy readers know, Ruben Gallego is catching all sorts of Hell since he first defended his bestie Eric Swalwell when the sexual harassment/abuse/etc allegations first came out. And now, even though they are besties and even live(d?) together, he's trying to claim Swalwell led a double life and he had no idea.

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RIGHT.

Nobody buys this, especially when you see stories from former staffers who did not work for Gallego, but for a member of Congress Gallego hates.

This is gnarly:

Post continues:

If he was willing to harass a female staffer he’d never met before in public, it’s not hard to imagine what he saw or how he acted with his best buddy behind closed doors.

Raise your hands if, like us, you just did an all-over body gross-out shiver.

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What she said.

Beyond foul.

His ex-wife was all but giving birth to their child when he served her with divorce papers after cheating on her with a woman he met at the Congressional Baseball game.

Extremely.

And just like his bestie Eric Swalwell, we are starting to think this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Bonus clip from Twitchy fave, Maze:

Yeah, we imagine there's going to be a whole lot more that comes out.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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