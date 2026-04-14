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'Life Comes at You FAST': VICIOUS Post Lays Out Day by Day How Quickly Eric Swalwell's Life Went to Crap

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Eric Swalwell.

Yeah, yeah, we know, we've said that a couple of other times, but it makes us giddy ... so sue us.

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There's something inspiring about watching how quickly Swalwell's entire life turned to crap, and this post detailing his fall from political grace sums it all up PERFECTLY.

Guys, it hasn't even been a full week since we first started hearing about all of this crazy:

Post continues:

... of the governor's race
Mon, 4/13 - Swalwell resigns from Congress

This has got to be a land-speed record for the fastest political crash-out of all time, right?

Right.

So much karma, so little time.

Yup. Otherwise, they would have just kept on protecting him, and the mainstream media would have continued to play along.

Oof.

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Sam J.
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HA HA HA HA HA

Let's hope he's the first domino. Yup.

You can say that again. Heck, we'll say it again. 

Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.

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