'Life Comes at You FAST': VICIOUS Post Lays Out Day by Day How Quickly Eric Swalwell's Life Went to Crap

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Eric Swalwell.
Yeah, yeah, we know, we've said that a couple of other times, but it makes us giddy ... so sue us.
There's something inspiring about watching how quickly Swalwell's entire life turned to crap, and this post detailing his fall from political grace sums it all up PERFECTLY.
Guys, it hasn't even been a full week since we first started hearing about all of this crazy:
man, life comes at you fast:— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 13, 2026
Thurs, 4/9 - leading candidate for CA gov
Fri, 4/10 - sex abuse allegations drop
Sat, 4/11 - Pharma Bro releases sex worker video
Sat, 4/11 - Manhattan DA launches rape investigation
Sun, 4/12 - DHS launches nanny investigation
Sun, 4/12 - drops out… pic.twitter.com/1f6PTbSmq9
Post continues:
... of the governor's race
Mon, 4/13 - Swalwell resigns from Congress
This has got to be a land-speed record for the fastest political crash-out of all time, right?
Right.
So much karma, so little time.
April 13, 2026
Dems had no use for him any longer. pic.twitter.com/FQ9IcM305h— KD (@KirseyBelle) April 14, 2026
Yup. Otherwise, they would have just kept on protecting him, and the mainstream media would have continued to play along.
He should identify as an illegal alien and he'll become a Democrat hero all over again— Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) April 14, 2026
Oof.
Known for over a decade, taken out in a single weekend lol— bedpost (@Cmin914725641) April 13, 2026
Recommended
I believe the correct measurement of time is known as a Scaramucci. pic.twitter.com/42lo5E4wuZ— YieldFinder (@Yield_Finder) April 13, 2026
HA HA HA HA HA
A blowup so powerful it took out another sex pest too https://t.co/hxEq8VHrGe— Alex Miller (@alexlmiller) April 13, 2026
Let's hope he's the first domino. Yup.
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person— LogicallyConsistentMD (@LogicalMD33) April 13, 2026
You can say that again. Heck, we'll say it again.
Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.
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Related:
BAHAHAAA! Angry Staffer in for Hilariously RUDE Awakening Claiming Democrats Hold Their Own Accountable
And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego
Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It
Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land
From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
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