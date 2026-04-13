Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land

Jessica Tarlov couldn’t wait to hit send on her latest X post for Team Blue, breathlessly declaring that Trump’s candid chat about gas prices and his decision to catch a UFC fight amid delicate nuclear negotiations were basically gift-wrapping the 2026 midterms for Democrats.

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Never mind that the man just wrapped high-stakes talks aimed at keeping the world from blowing up; to Tarlov, the real scandal is that he didn’t deliver a Biden-style fairy tale about 'prices will definitely be lower tomorrow.

Same song, different verse: the left’s favorite Fox contributor spotting political gold in a guy who refuses to lie to the American people about the economy he inherited.

Between UFC during nuclear negotiations and a IDGAF attitude in prices, shaping up to be a good midterms for Democrats. https://t.co/DZY0DIK0aE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 12, 2026

Oh, look, Jessica is trying to make Fox News viewers feel bad about their lives and the upcoming election.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

Jessica. All you think about is your gotchas that never land. WE Don’t CARE. Stand for something or fall for anything. If your perceived Trump failures make Democrats strong, then what sort of crazy is that? — Sir Walter (@EmryRaleigh) April 12, 2026

Well, Tarlov, time will tell. Keeping Iran from becoming an even bigger nightmare than the DPRK is without a doubt worth the temporary cost. Peace & security have never been free. Without peace & security you can’t have prosperity. ✌️😎 — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) April 12, 2026

Except for the fact that your party has protected an abuser for at least 13 years and you have no policies that move the Country forward. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) April 12, 2026

Oh yeah, there's that lil nugget.

That’s what Swalwell thought too. He thought he was going to chair the Intel and/or Judiciary committee. Dems might take the House barely. They won’t take the Senate. So historically, they are on track to underperform. — TheB'sKnees 🇺🇸🅰️ (@TheB_sKnees) April 12, 2026

Short term memory loss Jessica pic.twitter.com/uM64P3AKGy — Hazel Santos (@HazelSanto37286) April 12, 2026

You'd think by now she'd have figured out that, 'BUT TRUMP,' doesn't really work anymore.

You mean history will continue to repeat itself, Jessica? The party who’s been in the White House loses the House? 🥴 — MT Cicero (@InDeo_Speramus) April 12, 2026

Nobody is more unpopular than democrats . pic.twitter.com/tn6LzQYpK0 — Jon (@Jon16127) April 12, 2026

That's only to their benefit because they don't have to care about their approval rating dropping. It's already almost 0, so they can be as dirty, deceitful, and power hungry as they want to be.

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