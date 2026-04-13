VIP
Welp, Now That We Know What We Know About Eric Swalwell, Harry Sisson...
Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congres...
VIP
Jonathan Turley Says 'Someone's a Liar and Someone's a Felon' After Declassified Trump...
From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric...
Trump Activates Military Blockade, Issues Final Warning As Navy Clears Strait of Hormuz...
'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART...
James Clapper Analyzing the Trump Whistleblower Complaint in 2019 Now Makes People Wonder...
ABC's Good Morning America Didn't Think This Aspect of the Eric Swalwell Story...
*SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and...
YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap...
Catherine Herridge Shares Declassified Doc Drop (Adam Schiff Told HUGE Lies About Trump...
Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not...
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Just Made the Left's Definition of 'Democracy' VERY...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitter

Jessica Tarlov couldn’t wait to hit send on her latest X post for Team Blue, breathlessly declaring that Trump’s candid chat about gas prices and his decision to catch a UFC fight amid delicate nuclear negotiations were basically gift-wrapping the 2026 midterms for Democrats. 

Advertisement

Never mind that the man just wrapped high-stakes talks aimed at keeping the world from blowing up; to Tarlov, the real scandal is that he didn’t deliver a Biden-style fairy tale about 'prices will definitely be lower tomorrow. 

Same song, different verse: the left’s favorite Fox contributor spotting political gold in a guy who refuses to lie to the American people about the economy he inherited.

Oh, look, Jessica is trying to make Fox News viewers feel bad about their lives and the upcoming election.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

Recommended

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh yeah, there's that lil nugget.

You'd think by now she'd have figured out that, 'BUT TRUMP,' doesn't really work anymore.

That's only to their benefit because they don't have to care about their approval rating dropping. It's already almost 0, so they can be as dirty, deceitful, and power hungry as they want to be.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)

*SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and It's Not Even CLOSE

YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap Slamming Swalwell

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dirtbag politicians like Eric Swalwell. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you! The fight ahead will be a long one and we appreciate your support. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS JESSICA TARLOV

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It
Sam J.
'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Says 'Someone's a Liar and Someone's a Felon' After Declassified Trump Whistleblower Docs
Doug P.
YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap Slamming Swalwell
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement