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*SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and It's Not Even CLOSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

One of the best parts of covering X for a living is how the things people write, or post, have a stubborn way of staying around and showing up at the most inopportune times ... for bad people. Especially bad people who have spent years accusing others of the nasty things they've been doing.

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Much like Eric Swalwell.

Yes, we're covering Swalwell a lot, but he has really and truly earned the dragging he is getting, and then some.

This post from 2016 may well be the most significant piece of foreshadowing we have ever seen on X, and that's really saying a lot. Take a gander at this:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Told you, guys.

And the officer making the arrest? That's his brother.

It's almost as if Swalwell himself was daring the world to catch him. Granted, we're pretty sure he never thought anyone would, but that's neither here nor there.

Ain't it though?

*cough cough*

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It's almost too perfect. 

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In Case Your Skin Hasn't Crawled ENOUGH Already --> Check Out Eric Swalwell's Snapchat Texts (Pics)

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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