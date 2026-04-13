SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and It's Not Even CLOSE

One of the best parts of covering X for a living is how the things people write, or post, have a stubborn way of staying around and showing up at the most inopportune times ... for bad people. Especially bad people who have spent years accusing others of the nasty things they've been doing.

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Much like Eric Swalwell.

Yes, we're covering Swalwell a lot, but he has really and truly earned the dragging he is getting, and then some.

This post from 2016 may well be the most significant piece of foreshadowing we have ever seen on X, and that's really saying a lot. Take a gander at this:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Told you, guys.

And the officer making the arrest? That's his brother.

It's almost as if Swalwell himself was daring the world to catch him. Granted, we're pretty sure he never thought anyone would, but that's neither here nor there.

This is what we call foreshadowing https://t.co/8dk215QA2r — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 13, 2026

Ain't it though?

Family bonding? Looks more like light bondage. But unlike his victims, at least Swalwell consented. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 13, 2026

*cough cough*

Now we know he kept the cuffs — Pardon me Hunter (@hereford_fan) April 13, 2026

Seems fitting — SECSOONER_LIFE (@Sooner_K7) April 13, 2026

It's almost too perfect.

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Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

WATCH Mark Warner Squirm As CNN's Dana Bash Asks Him As a Democrat Leader if Swalwell Should Resign (Vid)

Meghan McCain Shuts TDS-Inflicted Barbara Comstock DOWN in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Abigail Spanberger

In Case Your Skin Hasn't Crawled ENOUGH Already --> Check Out Eric Swalwell's Snapchat Texts (Pics)

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