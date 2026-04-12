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Meghan McCain Shuts TDS-Inflicted Barbara Comstock DOWN in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Abigail Spanberger

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 12, 2026
Meme

Abigail Spanberger is already the most unpopular Virginia governor of the 21st century after not quite three months in Richmond. Seems lying to Virginians about being a moderate, and promising she would not gerrymander the state, has not been the best strategy for Hillary Clinton Junior.

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Oh, and taxing TF out of Virginians and pretending that she hasn't gone over well either.

Meghan McCain called her out: 

Radical Marxist pretending to be a moderate soccer mom.

That reads.

For whatever reason, TDS-inflicted Barbara Comstock came out swinging to defend her new Democrat master, Spanberger.

We said what we said.

See that? She can't even argue Virginia taxes without bringing up Trump.

BROKEN.

McCain responded with receipts:

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Comstock tried again:

OMG SHE'S USING GROK.

Wow.

Just admit you lost the debate, Babs.

McCain ended it:

In other words, Spanberger and Virginia Democrats are trying to keep Virginians from knowing the damage they truly intend to do until they vote on their authoritarian power grab on April 21.

They're so damn dirty, and that include Comstock.

And fin.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEGHAN MARKLE TAXES VIRGINIA

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