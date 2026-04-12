Meghan McCain Shuts TDS-Inflicted Barbara Comstock DOWN in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger is already the most unpopular Virginia governor of the 21st century after not quite three months in Richmond. Seems lying to Virginians about being a moderate, and promising she would not gerrymander the state, has not been the best strategy for Hillary Clinton Junior.

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Oh, and taxing TF out of Virginians and pretending that she hasn't gone over well either.

Meghan McCain called her out:

You're proposing a bill that would force working class people to pay for things like a leaf blower tax, gym membership tax, dog grooming tax, dry-cleaning tax and vehicle repair tax, JUST to name a few.



You're a radical marxist pretending to be a moderate soccer mom. https://t.co/yEujUL8WDH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 11, 2026

Radical Marxist pretending to be a moderate soccer mom.

That reads.

For whatever reason, TDS-inflicted Barbara Comstock came out swinging to defend her new Democrat master, Spanberger.

We said what we said.

You are flat out wrong @MeghanMcCain Do your homework. The @GovernorVA proposed no such taxes and none passed. Stop lying and sounding like @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/k2f1ZrxIqn — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) April 11, 2026

See that? She can't even argue Virginia taxes without bringing up Trump.

BROKEN.

McCain responded with receipts:

Here is a local @7NewsDC segment outlining the entire proposal. So really, why the hell are you lying Congresswoman? How about you do your homework before screwing over the people of Virginia.https://t.co/KG5bl59Oh9 https://t.co/MyCM7KoDhr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 11, 2026

Comstock tried again:

You are proving my point again @MeghanMcCain - this story you reference has nothing to do with the Governor’s agenda and none of these bills passed. See grok below. https://t.co/oJmpYdLigb — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) April 11, 2026

OMG SHE'S USING GROK.

Wow.

Just admit you lost the debate, Babs.

McCain ended it:

You are a liar. The bill didn't fail, it is on hold until after the 4/21 vote. https://t.co/VtsXYQLXWx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 11, 2026

In other words, Spanberger and Virginia Democrats are trying to keep Virginians from knowing the damage they truly intend to do until they vote on their authoritarian power grab on April 21.

They're so damn dirty, and that include Comstock.

When Barbara Comstock was in the House she was widely known as the worst VA member to work for, a font of HR complaints. She lied about being pro life and pro gun and lined up for Kamala and Spanberger. An embarrassment.



No one will remember this pathetic old fail Karen. https://t.co/t89QvM0lIT — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 11, 2026

And fin.

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