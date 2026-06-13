Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination

The Leftists (and Candace Owens) are no longer satisfied with just harassing Charlie Kirk's widow non-stop. Now, they want to discuss his sister who has different political beliefs than him as if that is some kind of 'gotcha'. They really are ghouls.

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I think it’s funny MAGA never addresses Charlie Kirk’s younger sister, who has completely different political beliefs and is a huge Bernie Sanders fan lol. — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) June 13, 2026

As if they are the first siblings in the history of humans with different political beliefs.

What, specifically, would you like us to "address" about her, Em? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 13, 2026

I'm sure she's totally stoked about her brother being viciously murdered live on stream and all her peers cheering it on. — Charmhole (@AdamService) June 13, 2026

“Family members have different political views. MAGA is so owned” — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) June 13, 2026

Not sure why they think this is some huge or profound discovery.

How are maga exactly supposed to address her? Legitimately what are you suggesting here lol? — Insane Cope (@InsaneCope) June 13, 2026

MAGA likely has respect for her because Charlie loved her and is not going to harass a private person for her political beliefs. What a concept!

why would someone involve someones family if the family doesnt want to be involved — MX (@MX36784878) June 13, 2026

Because politics are the religion of the Left.

That’s why she’s still here and he isn’t. She has the correct beliefs — KL (@KL__33) June 13, 2026

The Left are terrible people. Truly.

She’s actually our younger sister because we are Charlie Kirk — sugar gay (@SeanMcGann98) June 13, 2026

Is it funny? Or is it simply respecting the rights of private individuals to have differing political views and to avoid the spotlight if they didn’t seek it? I’m MAGA. My oldest of 4 is a “Bernie Bro” or was when he was running. And??? Do you think he doesn’t still come to… — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) June 13, 2026

What a concept.

Em plays the middle school mean girl card and is destroyed in the process.



Charlie's sister can believe whatever she like, and God Bless her. She is not a public person and has been dealt a terrible tragedy. Yet you use her for klout. Yikes. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) June 13, 2026

She is living a nightmare. As are her parents and his widow and his children, for that matter. People with souls would leave her in peace.

Why do you think it’s funny that different people, sometimes in the same family, can have different views on things. Why is that such a big deal? — V3 (@vncribb3) June 13, 2026

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Because she isn't a public figure and hasn't pursued a career in politics. It would be creepy & uncalled for to "address" her. Like anyone else, she is entitled to her own beliefs. Most of us have friends and family whose politics we disagree with, and it is not a big deal. https://t.co/JQCWZf1GFT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 13, 2026

Most of us aren't consumed with the political beliefs of others.

So does Nick Fuentes' sister. Hell so do both of my sisters. It's a very common thing in Gen Z and late millennials https://t.co/62XggYXytP — The Villain Formerly Known As Hani 🏴 (@VagrantVillain) June 13, 2026

MAGA understands the concept of people sharing different opinions



You using that as a gotcha is a literal self own on your cult ideology https://t.co/tKaiACkOGR — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) June 13, 2026

Leftists are mentally ill.

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