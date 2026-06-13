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Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination

justmindy
justmindy | 4:33 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

The Leftists (and Candace Owens) are no longer satisfied with just harassing Charlie Kirk's widow non-stop. Now, they want to discuss his sister who has different political beliefs than him as if that is some kind of 'gotcha'. They really are ghouls.

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As if they are the first siblings in the history of humans with different political beliefs.

Not sure why they think this is some huge or profound discovery. 

MAGA likely has respect for her because Charlie loved her and is not going to harass a private person for her political beliefs. What a concept!

Because politics are the religion of the Left.

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The Left are terrible people. Truly.

What a concept.

She is living a nightmare. As are her parents and his widow and his children, for that matter. People with souls would leave her in peace. 

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Most of us aren't consumed with the political beliefs of others.

Leftists are mentally ill. 

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BERNIE SANDERS CHARLIE KIRK

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